LACONIA — Two events are planned in the city to draw attention to the issue of systemic racism and police brutality, including one that police say could draw hundreds to Laconia City Hall.
A silent vigil will take place Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Laconia Congregational Church in Veterans Square. Then, on Sunday, a rally has been scheduled from 2-5 p.m. in front of City Hall, an event that could draw upward of 500 people.
The vigil on Friday is the outgrowth of a grassroots movement, according to the Rev. Neil Wilson, pastor of the Laconia Congregational Church, who stressed that it is not a church-sponsored event.
“It will be an opportunity for silent prayer for justice and the need for change in society, particularly involving our attitudes toward minorities,” he said
Sunday’s rally is being organized by Nezir Alic, a local college student, and member of the Black Lives Matter movement, who said he decided to move ahead earlier this week with a plan to stage a peaceful demonstration because of the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd 11 days ago.
Floyd died while being arrested in Minneapolis. A video shows a police officer kneeling on his neck for at least seven minutes; Floyd is heard begging for the police to stop and saying he cannot breathe. That police officer, who is white, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers, also white, were present and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four have been fired.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said extra police would be deployed around City Hall during Sunday’s protest. He said he told Alic on Thursday that police are prepared to respond if violence should erupt.
“I told him that we support the right to peaceful protest, but I encouraged him to get the message out that if anyone turns havoc or violence we will respond," Canfield said, adding: “We don’t need that in our city, or state, or nation for that matter.”
Canfield said Alic told him that as many at 500 protesters might show up for Sunday’s demonstration.
Alic said he wants the demonstration to be peaceful, and purposely scheduled the event during the daytime to reduce the chance of any violence or vandalism.
He said he had spoken with City Councilor Tony Felch who planned to attend, Allic said.
Canfield said there are no plans to assign officers to today’s vigil, explaining that the event is not expected to draw a crowd.
Wilson said the vigil will be completely unstructured. There will be no speakers.
“Anyone who wants to be in prayer is invited,” he said.
Canfield said he understood the feelings that have spawned the demonstrations in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, but added that there was no justification for the violence that has occurred in some cities, including in Manchester where police on Tuesday clashed with some protesters after a mostly-peaceful demonstration. At least 10 people were arrested. He added, however, that most of the demonstrations in the state and across the nation have been nonviolent.
Canfield said the conduct of the officer who held his foot on Floyd’s neck for up to nine minutes “appears very wrong” as well as the “inaction of the other officers who were there.”
“We wouldn’t tolerate it in Laconia,” he said.
City Manager Scott Myers said Thursday that city officials had been made aware of both gatherings, and that the city would “do what we can to support peaceful demonstrations that are socially distant."
Images from protests in other parts of the country and overseas show demonstrators in close proximity, many without masks. This has caused leaders to deal with the right of people to show their feelings about Floyd’s death on the one hand, and the need to promote measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the other.
“We respect the right of people to gather to have their voices heard,” Myers said.
Alic said Thursday no one has yet been scheduled to speak at Sunday’s rally although he had been in contact with someone in Manchester who is involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.
