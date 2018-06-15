LACONIA — David Conrad remembers when, as a 30-year-old single man, he rode to Motorcycle Week and proceeded to spend a fair amount of time partying and carousing.
Now, at age 54, a few things have changed.
Rather than ride his motorcycle 480 miles from his home in Carsonville, Pennsylvania, he puts his 2016 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe on a trailer. Once here, he and his wife, Debbie, enjoy riding country roads and taking in the beauty of lakes and mountains.
After leading the 170-mile Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour on Wednesday, they returned to their lodging at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campground in New Hampton and were in bed by 9 p.m.
“When I was younger, I did a lot of carousing around,” said Conrad, who drives an 18-wheeler. “But them days are gone, I’m pretty much laid back now in my 50s."
He recalls a certain wildness present in the rally during the 1990s, including occasional nudity from people who would line the roads.
“Now, the number of people have dwindled,” Conrad said. “There are not as many young people as there used to be. In the old days there were more people hanging around the roads, watching the traffic.”
Conrad is like a lot of participants of Motorcycle Week. The crowd skews toward an older demographic, particularly during weekdays. Participants include many who are retired or on vacation.
On the weekends, more young people ride in on their days off.
Betsy Ramos also has seen a lot of changes in Motorcycle Week. She began selling T-shirts at the rally 32 years ago as a teenager.
"Back in the day, Laconia was No. 1,” she said. “It was more fun than it is now. I just wish it didn't change as much, but it did. But, such is life."
She remembers when Lakeside Avenue was so crowded "you couldn't even walk. It's a big difference. For the bikers, they like it. For the businesses, sometimes we get here and get concerned."
The Laconia rally bills itself as the world’s oldest, but now it faces competition from hundreds of other events, including a rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, where Ramos said there is a “no rules” atmosphere.
“You can do whatever … you want,” she said. “That’s a rally. You don’t go to a rally to pray.”
In Laconia, the city and local law enforcement keep a tight lid on things, she said.
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Motorcycle Week Association, said the area is actually much more welcoming to motorcyclists than it once was.
A riot at the rally in 1965 made national headlines and led to many years in which police were brought in from miles away to watch over the bikers.
“It took this city a long time to forget about 1965,” he said. “We lived like it was going to happen every year. People were not welcomed. Special officers were hired. It was brutal.
“They had a checkpoint off the interstate and they’d stop all motorcycles and shake them down. We had so many police, they ran out of police helmets and wore construction helmets. They had big bats.”
The atmosphere became much more relaxed in the late-1980s and 1990s, he said.
Jennifer Anderson, director of Motorcycle Week, said that as the Baby Boom generation begins to thin, it is necessary to attract younger riders.
Motorcycle Week should be in a good position to do this because it is accessible to a broad area of the Northeast where there are many colleges and young people.
“The challenge becomes how do you interest the next generation in a way that makes them feel they are not doing the same thing as their parents’ generation,” she said.
Staff writer Adam Drapcho contributed to this report.
