LACONIA — After attendees last year said the NH Pumpkin Festival was not the same without its iconic pumpkin tower, festival organizers asked for donations to help raise the tower again this year. 

The tower’s price tag is $15,000. In a GoFundMe campaign, organizers set a $10,000 goal. Since it went live in June, the fundraiser has taken in just under $1,400.

