Christian Torres tosses a pumpkin to Derek Collins in a Center Harbor field in production by Moulton Farm. Farmer John Moulton said he hopes some of the pumpkins his workers are harvesting will end up at Pumpkin Fest in Laconia next month. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — After attendees last year said the NH Pumpkin Festival was not the same without its iconic pumpkin tower, festival organizers asked for donations to help raise the tower again this year.
The tower’s price tag is $15,000. In a GoFundMe campaign, organizers set a $10,000 goal. Since it went live in June, the fundraiser has taken in just under $1,400.
As a result, there will not be the 34-foot-tall tower at this year’s festival, organizer and Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford said Thursday.
“We tried,” Gifford said. “But that doesn't mean that we're not going to have a big display.”
Most of the tower’s cost comes from raising and decorating its stories-high triangular scaffolding, Gifford explained. To reduce expenses, organizers asked the tower’s engineer to craft something new: instead of going upward, jack-o-lanterns will splay outward.
“We went back to the engineer and asked him to redesign an all-new display, using the same amount of scaffolding, but to make something different and unique and something that hasn't been done before,” Gifford said.
At this year’s festival, closed-to-traffic Veterans Square will be set aflame by a 10-foot-high, 73-foot-long sprawl of scaffolding. It will house the same number of pumpkins as the tower — 2,000, many of which will be decorated by students in Lakes Region schools — and will take the form of an 18-sided zigzag. New Spectrum Lighting will design a festive Halloween decorative lights and lasers.
Other festivities debuting this year, Gifford said, will include a Rose Bowl Parade-inspired gourd display competition, where local businesses, clubs and organizations can put their decorative skills to the test in spookiness, funniest and creativity.
Wicked Cornhole will host a cornhole tournament, 405 Pub & Grill and Hector's Fine Food and Spirits will have beer gardens, the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad will host a dinner train ride catered by Hart’s Turkey Farm and Lakes Region Community College will put on pie-eating contests, Gifford said. A children’s costume parade and a nighttime zombie walk, kids zone and Canal Street programming will also make their return.
The festival is scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday, Oct. 27-28, and a full schedule of events can be found on itswebsite, nhpumpkinfestival.com.
