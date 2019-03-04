LACONIA — The Mid-State Regional Coordinating Council will hold a public hearing today at 10 a.m. at the Laconia Public Library to gather public comment on access to transportation across the region.
The library is located at 695 North Main St., Laconia. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, or to comment, contact the Regional Mobility Manager at 603-225–3295, ext. 1210.
