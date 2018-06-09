LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television, in partnership with SOS Tech of Laconia, will live stream the daily Laconia Motorcycle Week 2018 press conferences at the NASWA Resort, June 11 through June 15, starting at 10 a.m. each day.
To watch the press conferences live via the internet, people can use their mobile devices, computers and Smart TVs to go to www.mwklive.lrpa.org. The press conference will be streamed live daily at 10 a.m. They can also be watched after the fact on video on demand at the same address.
