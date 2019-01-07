LACONIA — On the third floor of Lakes Region General Hospital, medical professionals with Lakes Region Mental Health Center now work where babies were once delivered.
Last May, hospital officials ended a century of helping women through labor and delivery, saying these services were losing money and fewer babies were being born locally as the population ages.
Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, said its clinicians had occupied a small office near the emergency room but, amid remodeling work, recently moved to a larger, temporary space in the old maternity ward.
Her organization also has offices in the LRGH medical office building. Pritchard said she hopes that ultimately all the organization’s LRGH operations can be consolidated in a single space.
People having a mental health crisis often arrive at the hospital’s emergency room.
Pritchard said that by having professionals on site, her organization is able to provide better care and, in some cases, ease the stress on the emergency room.
“Think how long people have to wait in an ER anyway,” she said. “It’s really a disposition issue for families.”
Once a patient has been cleared medically, Lakes Region Mental Health can do a psychiatric evaluation.
“Sometimes their needs are straightforward and clear and there is nothing wrong physically,” she said.
The psychological issues may be clear-cut, perhaps depression associated with the death of a loved one.
Other times, the needs are greater. People who have been assessed as a danger to themselves or others are placed in a six-bed annex near the emergency room while they wait for a slot to open at an inpatient mental health facility.
Lakes Region Mental Health Center employs a nurse practitioner and two master’s level clinicians who work at LRGH and care for patients going through psychological problems.
They also cover, often via video conferencing, patients at Franklin Regional Hospital and Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Lakes Region Mental Health Center, which is based at 40 Beacon St. East in downtown Laconia, employs Dr. Raymond Suarez, who is also the chief of psychiatry at LRGH and Franklin Regional Hospital.
