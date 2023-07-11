Desiree McLaughlin

Desiree McLaughlin is backed up by protesters as she addresses the Franklin City Council on July 10. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

FRANKLIN — Accusing the Franklin City Council of “moral turpitude” in its decision to end municipal trash pickup at multi-family housing units, Desiree McLaughlin testified at the July 10 meeting that it was a perfect example of the council ignoring the will of its constituents.

McLaughlin presented a petition signed by 119 residents opposed to the ordinance change on Dec. 5, but City Manager Judie Milner had accepted only the signatures of the 51 registered voters. McLaughlin presented a second petition with 112 signatures on March 7.

