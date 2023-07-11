FRANKLIN — Accusing the Franklin City Council of “moral turpitude” in its decision to end municipal trash pickup at multi-family housing units, Desiree McLaughlin testified at the July 10 meeting that it was a perfect example of the council ignoring the will of its constituents.
McLaughlin presented a petition signed by 119 residents opposed to the ordinance change on Dec. 5, but City Manager Judie Milner had accepted only the signatures of the 51 registered voters. McLaughlin presented a second petition with 112 signatures on March 7.
Prior to the passage of the change, Ward 2 Councilor Robert Desrochers had agreed with McLaughlin that the city council represents all residents, not just those registered to vote. “Because these people that presented the petition didn’t necessarily agree with the city’s policy that they were trying to push, they said, ‘Let’s see if we can discredit them,’” he commented at the time.
Desrochers said the change would have the effect of increasing people’s rent by $50 a month if they were to hire a private contractor to pick up the trash. To take solid waste to the transfer station themselves, residents are required to purchase special trash bags at $2.35 each.
Milner said eliminating trash pickup at multi-family houses will save the city $400,000, which can be used toward improvements at the transfer station.
The city council passed the revised ordinance by a 6-3 vote, with the change effective on July 1.
Residents carrying protest signs stood at the back of the room as McLaughlin spoke Monday night, saying, “Residents signed not one, but two petitions that were entirely discredited by the city manager, whose actions were supported by Mayor Jo Brown.”
She said the concerns about the ordinance hurting the city’s poorest residents “fell on deaf ears of those who had their eyes on their own agendas.”
McLaughlin went on to complain about the $20 million bond that has been discussed, but not formally presented to the city council for action. Milner contends the city council must approve the bond before discussing how the money would be spent, something that others say defies logic.
“This bond is a financial vehicle that will further manipulate the budget and place a potentially insurmountable burden on the residents of our small city,” McLaughlin said.
She noted that about 22% of the city’s residents are 65 years of age and older, and 18% are under 18. “That makes the percentage of our financially vulnerable population roughly 40%,” she said. “Regarding the balance of the population, they could be identified as our valuable workforce population, of which there are only 21.4% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.”
Median rents in Franklin are $985 and rising, “thanks in part to our revised municipal ordinance,” she said.
Addressing Brown, McLaughlin said, “Don’t stand up here during your mayoral address, quote Socrates, and tell me that you kindly endorsed the passing of a bond that will inflict hardship on your most vulnerable populations. Don’t plead for a bond to save your opera house and the 30 children you say have received benefits from it” while displacing residents or potentially making them “victims of food insecurity.”
At one point, the mayor stood to confront McLaughlin, pointing her finger and asking, “You don’t think anything you’ve said tonight is a misrepresentation?”
“Absolutely not,” McLaughlin replied.
Brown said McLaughlin had failed to respond to her request to meet and discuss the concerns. McLaughlin said she had not received Brown’s email.
Milner emphasized the $20 million bond proposal has not yet gone to city council. “And again, as an educational item, it is a vote to authorize capital expenditures, not specific projects for that $20 million bond,” she said.
Responding to criticism that she misrepresented the debt the city has taken on by saying Franklin had not taken out any bonds since the 1990s, Milner said, “We haven’t gone through the formal bond process, which includes going through Moody’s to get a rate,” but, “we have done long-term debt notes, which is a different process than a bond.”
She said the earliest the city council will see a formal bond proposal is in August, at which time they would schedule a public hearing as early as September. The public hearing is necessary before the council can vote on the bond authorization.
The bond proposal includes $5 million for renovations to the Franklin Opera House, where city government and city council chambers are also located; $9.5 million for roads; $3 million for work on Trestle Bridge; and $2.5 million for Mill City Park.
Resident David Bedard told the council that, of all the projects, the opera house project “is the only one that we could lose by doing nothing.” He noted the cost is high now because of “years of not making smaller investments” in its care.
“If you’re truly looking for ways to revitalize the city of Franklin, as an educator, you should start with meaningful investments in our schools,” he said. “But of the other projects being proposed, this one has the most direct impact on, frankly, hundreds of children that have literally grown up in this building.”
He added that people come to the theater productions from across the state and across the country, and many of them will be stopping for a meal and shopping at downtown businesses.
“An investment in this building will make the opera house more competitive with facilities such as the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and provide outstanding educational, arts, and entertainment opportunities to people,” he said.
In other comments, former city councilor Scott Clarenbach addressed the council about the implementation of water and sewer “availability charges” that he had supported as a councilor.
“I actually made the motion,” he said, explaining the aim was to charge a fee to owners of vacant properties that did not actually use municipal water. The way it is being administered, he said, people with seasonable homes who disconnect their service are charged to disconnect and reconnect, but also are being charged the availability fee while they are away.
“This is not what the legislative body intended, and it’s something you need to look at, because this is not appropriate,” Clarenbach said.
