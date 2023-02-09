Horizons Counseling Executive Director Jacqui Abikoff addresses attorneys, County Commissioners and members of the Department of Corrections during a lunch meeting hosted by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard Thursday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program.
“The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together to talk about some issues the courts are seeing with some educational components,” Leonard said. “There’s newer lawyers that have joined, some joined during COVID, so to have presentations like this to understand exactly from the people that run recovery court, run CORE, what the programs are about, what populations they’re for, I think is helpful for the lawyers.”
During the meeting, Recovery Court Coordinator Amanda Snyder, Executive Director of New Horizons Counseling Jacqui Abikoff and Pretrial Services Coordinator Tricia Thompson spoke about their programs within the court system. Recently, Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education, or CORE, has become a topic of discussion due to underuse of the program, and the Community Corrections Center, which was built to house CORE participants in 2017. The County Commission and Superintendent Adam Cunningham have expressed that CORE is a good program, but that they would like to see more people take advantage of it.
CORE focuses on treatment, rehabilitation and community reintegration for low-level drug offenders. Participants are housed in the CCC, which is a separate, low-security wing attached to the county jail. Participants work with counselors from New Horizons and their peers to develop better life skills and coping mechanisms in a more clinical setting compared to traditional incarceration in the first of four stages of the program. Stage two is a work release program, where participants live and sleep at the jail, but hold jobs in the community. Stage three consists of living out in the community but attending weekly meetings focusing on coping, recovery and re-entry skills. Stage four is one year of probation, with probation officers acting in a support role to connect participants with services if they encounter any struggles.
Abikoff described the program in detail during the meeting, and highlighted modifications made to the CORE program over its seven-year history.
“Originally, the program was one year long,” Abikoff said. “That left out folks who didn’t want a one-year sentence, so we have made the program more flexible.”
Abikoff said they are working to tailor the program, along with the length of each stage — with the exception of the probation stage — to the needs of individual participants. In an interview, Abikoff noted that some participants have been able to complete the first three stages of CORE in just six months.
The time and effort required for CORE has been a barrier to entry for many offenders, some of whom take much shorter sentences in the county jail depending on the offense. During the meeting, the lack of a clearly-defined required minimum sentence, along with the fact that individuals cannot be assessed to see if they are eligible for CORE pre-sentencing, were listed as major barriers to increasing enrollment.
The minimum sentencing requirement is "still up in the air,” Abikoff said. “The way we’re trying to clinically manage this is to accommodate both systems.”
Those systems are the clinical approach and the criminal justice approach. Balancing them can be tricky, as depending on the crime, as well as the plea deal arranged by attorneys, the length of the sentence can vary widely.
“The problem comes in from the criminal justice perspective, they’re looking for how much incarceration time does someone need, that doesn’t come out of a clinical assessment,” Abikoff said. “Clinically, what we’ve been looking at, is if someone is a low-end offender, merits a shorter sentence, how do we tailor the clinical need so that person isn’t missing out on the treatment components without causing them to be incarcerated for longer than their crime would merit?”
Cunningham said the ideal solution would be to have offenders assessed prior to sentencing, but that such an effort would require additional funding. Cunningham added that the county was receiving funds specifically for the opioid epidemic, and suggested looking into using that money to pay for pre-sentencing assessments for potential CORE participants.
Abikoff agreed with this sentiment and elaborated on how the assessments work.
“Evaluations get paid for by health insurance,” Abikoff explained. “There are people who don’t have health insurance, there are people who have health insurance that may not cover that type of evaluation. The biggest issue is if they are incarcerated they can’t use their health insurance.”
Abikoff stated that the evaluations usually take one to three hours, so the cost can vary from person to person.
“There are more efficient ways than paying by evaluation,” Abikoff asserted. “That would be like paying for the full-time equivalent to do the work and that could be shared among multiple programs. Regardless of that, you don’t know how many clients you’re going to be assessing going into it. It would be hard starting a program like that, committing X amount of money to it.”
Until a minimum sentence or a mechanism for pre-sentencing evaluation is established, it is up to attorneys to determine a path for potential participants.
