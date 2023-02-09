Lunch and learn

Horizons Counseling Executive Director Jacqui Abikoff addresses attorneys, County Commissioners and members of the Department of Corrections during a lunch meeting hosted by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard Thursday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program.

“The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together to talk about some issues the courts are seeing with some educational components,” Leonard said. “There’s newer lawyers that have joined, some joined during COVID, so to have presentations like this to understand exactly from the people that run recovery court, run CORE, what the programs are about, what populations they’re for, I think is helpful for the lawyers.”

