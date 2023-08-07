Ensuring a safe and equitable public education for students is Sarah Robinson’s top priority.
As the Education Justice Campaign Director for Granite State Progress, she works to be a strong voice in connecting New Hampshire citizens with one another to solve local issues.
When Robinson caught wind of a proposal to revise state education rules, which outline the qualifications a public school must meet to stay in compliance with minimum standards for public school approval, she has been holding “office hour” sessions open to the public to discuss what she sees as a threat to public education.
On Thursday, July 20, about 10 people gathered around an oblong table at the Bookery coffee shop in Manchester to join Robinson for office hours. Several attendees were school board members who’ve had experience in the education sector.
A draft to modify the set 306 rules was initially drafted in 2020 through a contract between the National Center for Competency-Based Learning and the state Department of Education. In 2021, Fred Bramante, a former president of the state board of education and current president of the center, chose a task force to review the proposed modifications, which must be finalized by 2024.
The changing of language and elimination of detail in the explanation of the rules was what the group was mainly concerned about. Specifically, on page 20 of the side-by-side-minimum-standards-revision-draft-3-23, Robinson said the new language was becoming “boilerplate” and opaque, where the wording was unspecific and could be interpreted differently.
The section addressing “Culture and Climate” were concerning to Robinson, with similar thoughts echoed by the group. The original section 1 stated “The acknowledgment of diversity and respect for differences.” The proposed language revision states “The acknowledgment of diversity and respect for differences, affording all students equitable opportunities.” Robinson said that this proposed revision made her question specifically who is protected for equitable opportunities. Not having the specifics outlined in the revision could be harmful to students’ equity in the public school system, said Robinson.
“We worry about the vagueness of the language. Without clarity, there is room for interpretation,” said Robinson.
Another section was changed from “Respectful use of language and behavior by all school members that is void of ethnic, racial, and sexual stereotypes and biases” to, “Respectful use of language and behavior by all school members that is void of any and all stereotypes and biases.”
While appearing to be subtle change, Robinson said the removal of the detailed language that directly states what sort of stereotypes and biases are not tolerated could be very damaging.
“There’s no examples given,” said Robinson.
Leslie Want, a member of the Manchester school board, expressed her frustration with the way the proposed revision had been handled. The listening session she had attended, where Bramante discussed his competency-based learning program, was lacking specifics, leaving her feeling upset.
Woullard Lett said schools need to be encouraged to create safe and diverse climates at school. He said he’d also like to see parents be more involved in the child's experience at public school.
“How do we socialize this experience?" Lett asked the group.
Concord teacher Somayeh Kashi echoed Lett’s thought, but said many parents have a limited amount of time to be involved in their child’s education, which can be a barrier.
Robinson expects another meeting this fall to discuss the revisions.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.