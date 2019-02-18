MEREDITH — A proposal has emerged to build a new hotel on 13 acres of commercial property at U.S. Route 3 and State Route 106, Town Manager Phil Warren said.
An online listing for the property showed it for sale for $725,000 through RE/MAX Bayside and indicates it is now under contract.
The listing described it as prime commercial property with frontage on both routes and with mountain and lake views.
Town property records say the land is owned by Wilfred and Linda Robertson and lists its total appraised value at $636,500, with $134,700 for improvements and $501,800 for land. The property includes a 2,436-square- foot home built in 1914, a barn and a small cabin.
The Robertsons could not be reached for comment.
Chris Kelly, of RE/MAX Bayside, said he expected to have more information on the proposal later this week.
Warren said the property is not on the town water system.
“If a property is outside of our normal distribution area, which this is, they negotiate a development agreement to extend, in this case, water,” he said.
Such agreements can benefit both the town and the developer, since the town would realize greater property tax revenue and fees for services, while the developer would be able to gain needed infrastructure.
Land use approvals would be worked out through the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment, while the Select Board would consider the development agreement, Warren said.
He said this would be the first hotel built in Meredith in many years.
The 54-room Inn at Mill Falls was built in 1985.
“There is demand,” Warren said. “Hotels here do very well. From my view, they have a high occupancy rate.”
The property is adjacent to a busy traffic circle, with several businesses nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.