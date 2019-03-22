LACONIA — Mary Truell’s 2½-year-old son is too young for school, but that did not stop her from thinking about his educational future.
She and her husband happened upon and became enamored with Acton Academies, private schools where homework is forsaken in favor of family time, hands-on challenges are emphasized and self-paced learning is encouraged.
This fall, Truell plans to open an Acton Academy elementary school at 791 N. Main St.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a variance this week to allow the school to operate in the city’s professional district. Truell owns the building and said it's ready to be used as a school as soon as she gets an American flag to hang outside.
Truell, a Meredith real estate broker, explained her hopes for the project in an interview Wednesday while she waited for a client.
“Almost everyone I talk to say we need this,” she said. “There are not enough options, so many families decide to homeschool.
“Public schools are one type of environment. To be able to give a different option for children to thrive in who may be struggling in public schools is huge.”
There are 136 Acton Academies, but none in New Hampshire.
Other local private schools include Holy Trinity in Laconia and Sant Bani School in Sanbornton.
Tuition at the school will be about $10,000 per year, and scholarships are possible.
Truell said the policy against homework is appealing for time-strapped parents and children.
“We believe in and we value family time,” she said. “I feel like after you get out of school, then practice whatever sport, go home, shovel down dinner and then do homework for the next two or three hours. There’s no family time, no hope for a board game or a relaxing dinner.
“We just think eight hours a day of learning should be enough. You should be able to get everything you need in those hours. I see our whole society as turning into workaholics, starting with the children.”
She said the school is part of a revolution in “learner-driven education.”
“The students set their smart goals every week, whether it is for advancement in math or pages to be read in books.”
The students have an “accountability partner” to ensure goals are achieved.
Goal-setting is an important skill to learn at an early age, she said.
“It’s beautiful. I didn’t learn to set goals until I was about 30.”
Truell said that every six weeks, the school will have a project, or a quest, to solve a real-world dilemma.
This is part of the school’s emphasis on project-based learning.
“We have a drama quest,” she said. “Students write a play, direct, make the costumes, set up the lighting, the stage, the props and have to market it, sell tickets and set up the venue.”
In subjects where children are performing above grade level, they can attend classes with older students.
Truell attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing.
She hopes to eventually expand to the middle school and high school grades.
“We’ve been planning this out for a year,” she said. “We’re excited to open up the door and sign up families.”
