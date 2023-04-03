As we wrap up the evening, I too want to add my own congratulations to the Top 10 students, their families and the teachers that helped shape you all into the people you are becoming. Your hard work and academic diligence in Sachem Nation over the past four years has paid off and you are now just 44 days away from walking across the graduation stage and receiving your high school diploma. You have successfully managed this high level of success in an environment that has seen radical changes and challenges throughout your secondary education, experiences which are unique in our national history.

You now have much to look forward to and that is due to your willingness to develop and use your intellectual power to excel in school, your capacity to use the support you received at home and the privilege of being part of a community and school that really does care about the future out young people are building with the choices they make every day.

