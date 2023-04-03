As we wrap up the evening, I too want to add my own congratulations to the Top 10 students, their families and the teachers that helped shape you all into the people you are becoming. Your hard work and academic diligence in Sachem Nation over the past four years has paid off and you are now just 44 days away from walking across the graduation stage and receiving your high school diploma. You have successfully managed this high level of success in an environment that has seen radical changes and challenges throughout your secondary education, experiences which are unique in our national history.
You now have much to look forward to and that is due to your willingness to develop and use your intellectual power to excel in school, your capacity to use the support you received at home and the privilege of being part of a community and school that really does care about the future out young people are building with the choices they make every day.
However, I cannot fail to recognize a relationship between our current situations. It is an inverse relationship, you are looking forward to something (as am I) but you have your entire lives before you; your impending graduation, your post-secondary plan, your dreams of a vocation that excites you and all the equally important things that make for a happy life. I, on the other hand, have made all those choices and done those things, and now look forward to retirement, which will include playing golf, fishing and reflecting on the life I have chose to live (yes, there may be a book in there somewhere). I am completing the part that you are just preparing to enter into. So, as I prepare to once again retire from this vocation, this school and a community I have loved, I feel compelled to offer a couple things for your consideration.
School, for you, has been a very successful experience and many of the skills that enabled your success will transfer as you move forward. But there is more! Achieving a high level of academic excellence requires skills that are valuable, but there are additional skills required for building a purposeful, fulfilling life and, as I reflect on being happy, which many think is the sole purpose of life, I have learned that life is lived happiest only when it is also purposeful, and especially so when its product positively impacts those around you. We are here together as social beings. Celebrating success alone is no way to live.
I encourage you to develop your emotional intelligence but do so in an altruistic way. Learn to lead, learn to follow a leader, learn to be a powerful supporter and learn to be a great team player. Engage in what you love in a collaborative manner. To be sure, pursue academic excellence in your post-secondary experience; but pursue personal integrity and self-actualization even more! Be who you say you are and be trustworthy, it's amazing how people still value that ...
... And Sachems, don't be afraid to try something (different and new) that both excites and even scares you a little bit. Consider that "something" carefully and don't allow emotions to guide your decision making, especially the emotions connected with the fear of failure. Failure is singularly an opportunity when viewed correctly and perseverance is developed as you get back up and re-enter the battle armed with new knowledge. This is a must in life.
Top 10 Seniors. You will fail, you will find that concept, that idea or relationship ... that you struggle with intellectually and emotionally. Let this old man challenge you to grapple with it, don't quit on it and come out with an understanding that moves you forward in your self-understanding and toward a better future, filled with purpose and happiness.
As I reflect on my own career, on where I succeeded and where I failed, I can humbly conclude that I did OK; I can look back and say, "I am proud of what has been accomplished." I can also clearly see that every meaningful accomplishment that was achieved over the last 37 years was based on a constant commitment to developing and maintaining strong working and personal relationships with others, and with support from family, friends, mentors and community members who shared in the labor. What got done happened with deep, ongoing discussions and planning sessions related to a mission, followed by absolute, communal commitment to executing the plan in a unified manner. What I also discovered was that ... interspersed throughout all this rigorous labor was FUN! Laughter, silliness and relationship building that went far beyond the job. I am thankful I learned that it is really all about "we" and rarely about "I" in life.
It is my hope that as you complete the mission of secondary ed and move on to your post-secondary experience, you remember to live in the moment, take them in, share them with those around you and build a purposeful and happy life. Godspeed to all of you as you go forward and thank you once again for representing Sachem Nation at the highest level.
Thank you for making this a wonderful evening and we wish you safe travels as you head home.
