MEREDITH — The town’s consideration of a boundary line adjustment with a Meredith Neck marina, which had drawn crowds of residents concerned about the implications of the change, was postponed off the agenda of its June 5 selectboard meeting.
The cause of the delay, according to Town Manager Troy Brown, was an illness by a primary presenter arranged for the meeting.
As part of a plan to improve and grow its public boat launch and dock infrastructure at Lovejoy Landing on the Neck, Meredith is seeking a boundary line adjustment from the neighboring Goodhue Boat Company, which owns the marina known as Shep Brown’s Boat Basin.
Residents from surrounding areas had expressed concern at a May 15 selectboard meeting that the consent agreement for the boundary line adjustment included board consent to an expansion plan Goodhue is pursuing. They asked the board to consider whether the line adjustment was necessary and if the town’s improvement plan could be reformed along existing property lines.
An engineer who made that plan was slated to present on the matter at Monday’s board meeting, Brown said, but was unable to attend because of illness. The matter will be taken up at the next board meeting on Monday, June 19, at Meredith Community Center.
Time exerts pressure on the situation, as both the town and Goodhue look to get necessary board and state approvals of their expansion proposals.
At the May 15 meeting, board members noted Goodhue could pursue their expansion with or without a line adjustment.
“The two projects are not dependent on each other,” Brown told The Daily Sun Wednesday. But, “ideally you would want, if the selectboard approves the adjustment, Goodhue’s plans to be up to date” when they go to the planning board.
Furthermore, the town’s improvement goals could be complicated if delays persist too long.
The town’s greatest concern, Brown said, is getting its own plans permitted and finalized so it can seek bids and funding. “We understand the concerns and will continue to listen to the concerns,” he said, but too many delays into the summer months could interfere with that process.
Brown acknowledged resident concerns that the line adjustment agreements are tied to an “endorsement” of Goodhue’s expansion.
“I’m under the opinion that they do not,” he said.
