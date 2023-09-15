A firefighter escorts staff playing the roles of patient and caregiver out of the building at Golden View Health Care Center during a full scale training exercise on Thursday. (Alan MacRae photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
MEREDITH — If someone with ill intent caused havoc at a residential care center, it could create a situation where lives could be saved or lost based on how well agencies worked together.
That's the thinking behind a training exercise held Thursday at Golden View Health Care Center.
Lt. Phil McLaughlin with the Meredith Police Department said there are response plans for such types of situations already developed, and local agencies often come together for "tabletop" reviews of the plans, in which they talk through various scenarios and what their various roles would be.
It's another thing, though, to see the plan in action, through a mock scenario set in the real world.
"The purpose would be to identify any strengths and weaknesses of any large-scale response," McLaughlin said.
The specific scenario they were testing involved a disgruntled member of the public who entered the health care center and mixed chemicals together with the intent to cause harm. The response required police, a hazmat team, and fire departments. Patients had to be evacuated and then immediately triaged so they could be sent to a nearby site where they could continue to receive the care they needed.
"It's easy to do in a room, when you can communicate with each other," said McLaughlin, but when they actually applied the plan to a real environment, they found that not all of their cellular devices worked all the time, and such unexpected failures added stress to the situation — just as could happen in a real emergency.
In addition to MPD and the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management, other partners in the event included the NH Veterans Home, Taylor Community, Genesis-Laconia, St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Belknap County Nursing Home, Granite VNA and Concord Hospital-Laconia.
McLaughlin said the exercise "left us all far ahead of where we were when we headed into this. ... Each person in each organization left the drill better knowing the plan that was in place."
