LACONIA — Boaters looking to ensure that they meet all of the state’s requirements and avoid being fined can take advantage of boat safety checks that will be offered at pubic docks in five Lakes Region communities on Saturday, June 23.
The Lakes Region Sail and Power Squadron will provide the free and confidential checks in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. They will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Weirs Beach, Meredith, Center Harbor, Wolfeboro and Alton.
Boaters get a copy of the vessel check form and the inspector retains the second copy. The results are not shared with the state. Those who pass the test are given orange stickers which are displayed in a visible place on the boat showing that it has met all requirements.
“These vessel checks give boaters the opportunity to make sure they meet all state laws and fix any of the problems they may have without facing fines,” said Pat Venuti of Moultonborough, chief vessel safety check officer for the power squadron.
He said that last year the all-volunteer squadron conducted more than 200 safety checks during the course of the boating season and helped many people identify problems that could have led to them being stopped and cited for violations by the Department of Safety’s Marine Patrol.
The vessel checks, which last 15 to 20 minutes, see the inspectors checking a number of items, including proper display of boat numbers, registration, life jackets (one for each passenger), visual distress signals, such as flares, sound-producing devices like horns or bells, fire extinguishers, navigation lights as well as engine ventilation and backfire flame control.
Promoting recreational boating safety has been the mission of the Lakes Region Sail and Power Squadron ever since it was formed in 2002, according to Peter Cassell, one of the charter members of the local group.
Cassell, who lives in Southdown Shores and has a 28-foot Berkley pontoon boat that he uses, retired in the 1990s after a career in information technology with Siemens, ITT and Wellington Management,
He first became familiar with the the power squadron in the 1990s, when he and his wife and another couple wanted to operate charter boats in the Caribbean. He took three courses and was able to run the charters with sailboats as long as 51 feet.
Both Cassell and Venuti were members of the Amoskeag Power Squadron, based in Manchester, before the Lakes Region chapter was founded.
Cassell says the local group has 36 members and is responsible for lakes Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, Squam, Newfound, Ossipee and Sunapee.
“We offer all kinds of courses, including a day long safe boating class with a test at the end of the day which is recognized. Those who pass the test get the boat operator’s certificate that is recognized in nearly all 50 states.
On July 28 it will be hosting a safe boating class in the Community Room at the Laconia Police Station. And another class offered at the Suissevalle Community Room in Moultonborough already has more than 20 people signed up.
He says that the local chapter is an affiliate of the national United States Power Squadron that was first organized in 1914.
“One of the original missions was search and rescue operations for ocean-going boats,” says Cassell.
He said that the national organization is undergoing significant changes as it looks to gain new members.
“There’s a general feeling that the power squadron concept is a little too intimidating and that we need to become more user-friendly. We’re calling it America’s Boat Club and have a new logo that emphasizes that. And we’ve got a new slogan: “Join for the boater education, stay for the friendship.”
