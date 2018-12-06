Post offices across the state will be offering extended hours on Saturdays, Dec. 8, 15, and 22, and some offices will be open on Sundays, Dec. 9, 16, and 23, to offer customers more convenience. The Laconia Post Office will be open on Dec. 16 and 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., for package pickups.
