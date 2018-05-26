BELMONT — Local police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to break into a kiosk at a self-service car wash in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
The culprit did in excess of $20,000 worth of damage to the kiosk at the Winnisquam Car Wash at 276 Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), according to a post on the Belmont Police Department’s Facebook page. The kiosk will need to be replaced because of the extent of the damage, police said.
The man, whose actions were captured by a surveillance camera, arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday in a dark blue, compact, four-door car with no front registration plate. He was wearing a Puma pullover sweatshirt, a dark knit hat, khaki shorts and black and white sneakers.
He had a crowbar concealed up his right sleeve which he used to try and jimmy the kiosk open, police said.
Police described the man as white male with dark hair, between 5-feet-6 inches and 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 175 pounds.
The Winnisquam Car Wash management posted a note on the Police Department’s Facebook page stating, “... we're a family-owned business that's been proudly serving the area for over 10 years and are truly disappointed by (the) burglary attempt. Not just at the thousands of dollars in damage to our facility, but the violation that someone could do this to our small business.”
Those with any information about this incident are asked to call Belmont police at 267-8350 and leave a tip with one of the officers. Callers are not required to leave their name.
