BELMONT — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the report of man who peered into a stall in the men’s room at the Belknap Mall, while a boy was using the toilet.
Belmont police said in a statement released Wednesday they were notified of a violation of privacy offense on Monday when a parent reported to police that his juvenile son had been using the restroom stall in the mall men’s room when an unidentified adult male (knowing a child was inside) “peeked under the stall.”
This kind of invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor offense, police said.
The young man reported the event to his father, who immediately notified the police.
“We are very concerned about this matter and officers are seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the mall Monday around 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.,” Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said in the statement. “The same (man) was also observed watching kids in the mall play area about the same timeframe,” he added.
According to Mann, the same family in the mall reported that a man appeared to be watching two 10- and 11-year-old girls play in the kids’ play area. Police searched the mall and surrounding areas without success. Available surveillance is being reviewed also.
“Due to the fact there is no description of the suspect we are hoping someone from the general public may be able to add to our investigation,” Mann said. “In this event, no children were touched but our concern obviously is the possibility exists for these events to escalate.”
This makes the second incident where a man is alleged to have spied on children who were in states of undress.
Tilton police arrested a Massachusetts man Sunday and charged him with peeping into a changing room at the Gap store at the Tilton Outlet mall.
In asking for the public’s help in solving the Belmont incident, Mann said, “The basic rule of thumb is if you see anything out of the ordinary or something that causes you to take pause, please let someone know.”
Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to call Belmont Police at 267-8350. Cpl. Matthew Terry is leading this investigation.
So a person sitting down watching children play is considered unusual? These days it seems people are a bit too paranoid.
