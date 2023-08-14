Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Police responded to a call around 11 p.m.on Saturday and found a 50' SeaRay boat, pictured, abandoned on rocks at the scene. The driver and passengers fled, reportedly picked up in a blue 1997 Well Craft that investigators found docked at a Tuftonboro residence Sunday morning. State police are seeking the driver of the SeaRay boat. (NH State Police photo)
WOLFEBORO — After crashing into a dock and a wooden boat tied to it in Winter Harbor Saturday night, the driver and passengers of a 50-foot SeaRay left the scene, according to state police. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the hit-and-run on Lake Winnipesaukee is ongoing.
A press release from state police states that Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Police, responding to a call at approximately 11 p.m. for a boating crash, found the SeaRay abandoned on rocks at the scene after it had crashed into the docked boat. Initial investigation and witness accounts revealed that the driver of the SeaRay, a male, and a group of passengers were picked up by a blue 1997 Well Craft that fled the scene toward Tuftonboro. The SeaRay is registered in Windham, and the Well Craft in Pelham, according to the release. The Well Craft was located docked at a residence in Tuftonboro Sunday morning.
The wooden boat was unoccupied when it was struck, and there were no reported injuries, though photos from the scene show extensive damage to both the boat and its dock.
State police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or call state police dispatch at 603-846-3333.
A spokesperson for state police said Monday they had no updates available related to the incident.
