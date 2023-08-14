WOLFEBORO — After crashing into a dock and a wooden boat tied to it in Winter Harbor Saturday night, the driver and passengers of a 50-foot SeaRay left the scene, according to state police. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the hit-and-run on Lake Winnipesaukee is ongoing.

A press release from state police states that Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Police, responding to a call at approximately 11 p.m. for a boating crash, found the SeaRay abandoned on rocks at the scene after it had crashed into the docked boat. Initial investigation and witness accounts revealed that the driver of the SeaRay, a male, and a group of passengers were picked up by a blue 1997 Well Craft that fled the scene toward Tuftonboro. The SeaRay is registered in Windham, and the Well Craft in Pelham, according to the release. The Well Craft was located docked at a residence in Tuftonboro Sunday morning. 

