LACONIA — Officers have recovered 92 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $7,400 in recent cases involving three people, Police Chief Matt Canfield said Friday.
The latest incident came Thursday evening when officers stopped a 2006 BMW at High Street and Highland Street.
A passenger, Justin D. Franquie, 27, a transient, was arrested on outstanding warrants. After his arrest, he was found to have suboxone and methamphetamine on him and now faces drug possession charges, Canfield said.
A police dog then searched the vehicle and found 40 grams of suspected fentanyl.
This was the third time the vehicle was found to contain drugs in recent weeks, Canfield said.
The first time, Emmie Landry, 24, of Tilton, was stopped in the Belknap County Superior Court parking lot. A total of 26 grams of fentanyl were recovered. She is facing drug possession charges.
Dale Smith Jr., 23, of Laconia, the owner of the car, was driving it when it was pulled over Thursday night, and in a previous incident when another 26 grams of fentanyl were recovered, Canfield said. Charges against him are pending.
Canfield said crime tips to the police department’s new text tip line, which is accessed by texting the keyword Laconia and the tip to 847411 (Tip411), were instrumental in this case.
He also said the state’s Granite Shield program provided resources needed for the investigation.
