MANCHESTER — A Northfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly overdosed while driving in Manchester, resulting in his vehicle striking a pedestrian, city police report.
The driver, Matthew Pike, 24, of Northfield, passed out due to a heroin overdose and crashed into the 30-year-old pedestrian on Bedford Street, in the downtown area, at about 4:35 p.m., police said.
The pedestrian sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his hip and was transported to an area hospital where he remained overnight.
Pike, who was initially unresponsive, was given NARCAN and revived by medical personnel before he was taken into custody.
Officers found a small amount of heroin during a search incident to Pike’s arrest.
Manchester police charged Pike with reckless conduct, possession of controlled drug, and operating under the influence of drugs. He was also held on an outstanding warrant out of Merrimack County.
Pike was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Friday.
