GILFORD — An apparent hoax called the Gilford Police Department, among other agencies, to a house on Hoyt Road Monday morning, responding with an armored vehicle to a call describing a double homicide. When they reached the address mentioned in the phone call, however, they only found a lone and very confused resident. 

“The department may have been a victim of potential swatting,” said Capt. Dustin Parent of the Gilford Police Department. “Facts right now are pointing towards that. We will exhaust every angle we can, we’ll listen to the call many more times.”

