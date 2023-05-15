GILFORD — An apparent hoax called the Gilford Police Department, among other agencies, to a house on Hoyt Road Monday morning, responding with an armored vehicle to a call describing a double homicide. When they reached the address mentioned in the phone call, however, they only found a lone and very confused resident.
“The department may have been a victim of potential swatting,” said Capt. Dustin Parent of the Gilford Police Department. “Facts right now are pointing towards that. We will exhaust every angle we can, we’ll listen to the call many more times.”
Swatting is the act of calling in a threat, shooting, or other violent emergency hoax to a police department to elicit an extreme response. Some calls are random, others are targeted toward specific individuals or institutions, such as schools and celebrities.
“When we pulled up, some lady came out confused asking, ‘What are you doing?'” Parent said. In addition to swarming the residence, police set up blockades along Hoyt Road.
The woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said she was sleeping when she heard sirens, and eventually the commands to come outside with her hands up.
“I was sleeping because I had worked the last two days, so I was just like, ‘What the hell is that?'” she said. “So I came out and looked out this window to see and I saw some cops lined up there, so I thought, ‘Maybe something’s going on at the neighbor’s house.'”
She looked out the front door and saw an armored vehicle, along with a plethora of cops.
“I opened the door and they said, ‘Put your hands up,’” the resident said. “They kind of looked at me, and I said, ‘I have no idea what’s going on, I’m the only one here.’”
The police questioned the woman, who agreed to let them search the house. After nothing was found, the barricades were taken down and officers returned to their other duties. Police called the home's owner and established they were safe, as well.
“Then they were thinking maybe it was just someone that did a prank call,” the resident said. “That’s creepy if someone called and said that, and it just makes me a little nervous that someone would call and say that and pinpoint a specific house.”
The resident said, before Monday, she had never heard of swatting. According to Parent, Monday’s incident is likely the first case of swatting in Gilford this year. This past winter, schools across the state were victims of swatting. Both Franklin and Laconia high schools were searched by police after phone calls described a fake active shooter situation.
Following those statewide incidents, the House Criminal Justice Committee unanimously voted in favor of SB 244 in April, which would make swatting a felony in the Granite State. Locating and identifying a swatter is often easier said than done. Many who engage in the practice often hide or “spoof” their phone numbers, making tracing them exceptionally difficult.
As Gilford police attempt to find the identity of Monday's caller, Parent pointed to a silver lining.
“I guess a positive thing, it certainly puts the test to your [and other departments'] response skills,” Parent said. “We had agencies coming from all over. It was treated like a real incident for sure, right up until we knew it wasn’t.”
As for the victim of the call, she said she was OK about an hour and a half later.
“It’s not a great thing to wake up to, but they’re doing their job,” she said. “They have to. You never know, right?”
