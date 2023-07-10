GILFORD — The Gilford Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. during which a white Mercedes SUV plunged into Lake Winnipesaukee at the Mountain View Yacht Club. There were no major injuries to the female driver or her child passenger, thanks to the efforts of bystanders, who rushed into the water to provide assistance. According to a report from WMUR, one person used a knife to cut the occupants free of their seat belts.
“My understanding is that there were at least three to four good Samaritans that jumped in the water and helped free the woman and her daughter,” said Lt. Adam VanSteensburg of Gilford PD. “They seem to be heroes of the day, that's for sure.”
VanSteensburg said he didn’t have the names of those who provided aid, and added the vehicle was registered in New Hampshire at a Concord address.
“The vehicle was off the road for quite some time,” said Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier.
“The vehicle was reported to be traveling south near Weirs Road, exited near Meadowbrook, traveled along in front of the Marina Bay condos, and then when it got to Sports & Marine Parafunalia, it crossed the road and ended up into the water.”
Initial reports indicated the driver crashed due to a medical emergency, however Carrier said the nature of that emergency was not identified. The driver also initially refused medical transport from the fire department.
“I don’t know what the exact emergency was but that’s what she claimed to officers, was that she believed she had a medical emergency, but didn’t want to be transported,” recalled VanSteensburg. “My understanding is she did agree to get transported. I don’t know what the results were from that.”
“After a period of time, they changed their mind and wanted to be transported for evaluation. They did go by our ambulance to the hospital,” Carrier said. “Obviously they were minor injuries, if any, and they wanted to be evaluated.”
The crash also resulted in a fuel leak into the water, but the Department of Environmental Services and the Department of Transportation arrived quickly on scene to assess the damage after the vehicle was extracted.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an in-depth investigation, I don't think we’ll be seeking any medical records,” VanSteensburg said. “It is still kind of bizarre.”
