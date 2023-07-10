GILFORD — The Gilford Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. during which a white Mercedes SUV plunged into Lake Winnipesaukee at the Mountain View Yacht Club. There were no major injuries to the female driver or her child passenger, thanks to the efforts of bystanders, who rushed into the water to provide assistance. According to a report from WMUR, one person used a knife to cut the occupants free of their seat belts.

“My understanding is that there were at least three to four good Samaritans that jumped in the water and helped free the woman and her daughter,” said Lt. Adam VanSteensburg of Gilford PD. “They seem to be heroes of the day, that's for sure.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.