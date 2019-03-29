BRISTOL — The suspicious death of a man in Bristol is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Bristol Police Chief James McIntire announced the investigation Friday afternoon.
While authorities say they are withholding additional information to protect the integrity of the investigation, information from witnesses in the area, as well as scanner transmissions, indicate that state and local police cruisers converged on a Summer Street residence, a short distance from Central Square shortly after 2 p.m.
Chief McIntire sent a Facebook message after 5 p.m., saying there is no danger to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.