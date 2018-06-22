GILMANTON — Police on Thursday were continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Andrew Smith, 63, of Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The crash occurred on Route 106, just south of the Belmont-Gilmanton town line, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Gilmanton Police Chief Matt Currier said police were called to the accident in the area of No. 235 Route 106, finding Smith's vehicle, a 1985 GMC pickup truck, in the southbound breakdown lane, along with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had been driven by Leon Ellsworth, 63, of Gilmanton.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ellsworth and a male passenger were taken to Concord Hospital for evaluation.
Traffic was shut down for almost three hours while police, including members of the Belknap Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, conducted their investigation.
Also assisting were officers from Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Loudon, Gilmanton Fire Department, Belmont Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
