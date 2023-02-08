Exterior view of the Gales' window one week after it was struck by a volley of steel BBs fired from a pickup truck. A pair of BBs are still trapped between the panes of glass. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A close up view of a pair of steel BBs that struck the Gales' window last Thursday. BBs like these are usually fired through air guns. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Ben Welch
Ben Welch
A truck speeds by the Gales' home after firing BBs into one of their porch windows last Thursday night. (Facebook photo)
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window.
The video was taken the previous night, and many details on the vehicle were difficult to make out. Even so, Gale shared the clip on Facebook and with local detectives who are now working to identify the driver.
“They didn't make it through both panes,” Gale said, adding he didn't notice the damage until the day after. “I saw a business down the road on the way out on Friday morning had their window smashed and I wondered what had happened. When I got home in the afternoon, I noticed my window was broken.”
The window at Gale's home remains broken, with at least two steel BBs resting between the panes.
The business Gale mentioned was Genuine Local. On Wednesday, their front window was boarded up, but its co-founder Mary MacDonald said she believes her window broke due to a rapid change in temperature, not a BB gun.
“We think the temperatures changed and a gust of wind hit it, because these windows are super old,” MacDonald said. “We didn't find anything" like a projectile.
This isn't the first act of similar vandalism this year. Three weeks ago, more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in Laconia and Gilford when someone drove down the road shooting other cars and businesses with what appeared to be a pellet rifle. One vehicle in the Shaw's parking lot was found decorated in red spray paint with window smashed.
It's not yet clear if these two incidents are connected, but Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield isn't ruling it out.
“We do not have any suspects, but we're following up on some leads. It's definitely a different vehicle,” Canfield said of the truck captured in Gale's footage. “It doesn't mean that they're not connected. If it's a couple people or a group, they could have different vehicles.”
Canfield added that the department believes the vehicle involved in the earlier incidents was a dark-colored GMC Envoy SUV. The make and model of the pickup truck has yet to be determined, but footage showed it was likely dark in color and had a steel toolbox behind the cab.
“They've been shooting cars and houses all over town,” Gale said, adding that another user of his doorbell camera app contacted him about a similar incident at their home. “I don't know what the thrill is, you don't even get to see what happens when you hit something. It's such a waste of your time.”
Gale said he and his family weren't scared for their safety, but the young father noted he's more worried for the perpetrator if they keep it up and target an armed residence.
“My main concern is if they drive by and start popping shots off, they're going to get shot at back,” Gale said. “Adults who own houses don't have BB guns on their hip. When they think they're being shot at and they turn around and shoot back and kill this kid," they're going to feel terrible "when they find out he has a BB gun.”
Canfield added that anyone with knowledge of either incident is encouraged to contact the Laconia Police Department via the city's crime line at 603-524-1717 or text TIP 411 with the keyword “Laconia.”
