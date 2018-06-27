LACONIA — Police officers will receive a 2.1 percent cost of living increase on July 1 under a collective bargaining approved by the City Council on Monday night.
On July 1, 2019, they will get an increase based on the Consumer Price Index Urban that is to be no higher than 2.5 percent or lower than 1 percent. That will also be the same formula for giving them a hike on July 6, 2020.
About 50 non-union employees received the same deal earlier this year, City Manager Scott Myers said.
The police department has 51 full-time employees, 41 full-time sworn and 10 full-time civilians.
Under the current collective bargaining agreement with the Laconia Police Officers’ Association, yearly salaries for patrolmen range from $44,700 to $65,200. Sergeants can make up to $78,300 and lieutenants can earn up to $88,000.
