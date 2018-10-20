LACONIA — Police will simulate an active shooter incident at the middle school at 8 a.m. Saturday as part of a training exercise that will also include state law enforcement.
“The immediate area surrounding the middle school will be impacted from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.,” said police Capt. Allan Graton. “The exercise will test and train the response capabilities of the Laconia Police Department, the Laconia Fire Department, the Laconia School District and a number of our Belknap County law enforcement partners.”
Also involved will be the New Hampshire Department of Safety as well as Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The exercise will be limited to the school building and parking lot.
Letters explaining the exercise were given to local residents, who will have clearance to travel through any checkpoints set up in the area during the exercise.
