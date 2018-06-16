BELMONT — A 26-year-old Belmont man is being held at the Merrimack County jail after police apprehended him with an allegedly stolen car after chasing him from Canterbury to Hooksett.
Police say troopers Daniel Livingstone and Christopher Martineau were patrolling on Interstate 93 shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, June 15, when they received a report of an erratically driven car traveling south. Witnesses described the vehicle as being “all over the road” and almost hitting signs and other vehicles. Shortly afterwards, the troopers received information that the vehicle may have been stolen in Laconia, and dispatch was able to confirm that it was the same vehicle.
Catching up with the car, the troopers took up pursuit with lights and sirens, but the driver, later identified as Joseph Costello of Belmont, did not stop, but continued driving erratically. Additional troopers joined the pursuit until they were able to stop the car just north of the Hooksett tolls.
They charged Costello with receiving stolen property, disobeying a police officer, reckless conduct, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of narcotics, resisting arrest, and operating without a valid license.
Officers initially took him to Concord Hospital as a safety precaution because of his suspected impairment from drugs. Once he was medically cleared, they took him to the county jail, where he refused bail, pending an arraignment.
Police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to call Trooper Martineau at 603-223-4381 or email Christopher.Martineau@dos.gov.
