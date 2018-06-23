LACONIA — Police arrested two fugitives Thursday night, one as he tried to escape from a second-floor window and another as she hid in a closet.
Police got a tip about the whereabouts of Katelin Arsenault, 20, and Joseph Coutu, 22, after their names appeared on the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive of the Week list.
Coutu, a transient, is facing charges for a parole violation from a second-degree assault conviction, resisting arrest, misuse of plates, a bench warrant (driving after suspension) and receiving stolen property.
Arsenault, whose last known address was 4c Duffers Drive in Laconia, is facing drug possession charges.
Police received a tip that they were at a local business. Officers saw their vehicle on North Main Street, and a short time later outside a residence at 23 Gale Avenue, where Coutu’s mother lives.
“The building was surrounded and Coutu opened a second-story window and began to climb out before seeing police,” a police news release stated.
“He then attempted to go down a rear fire escape when he was confronted by another unit and retreated back into the residence. After several minutes someone came to door and opened it.
“Coutu was seen attempting to jump out the second-story window again and was taken into custody after a short struggle. Police were advised that Arsenault was in the apartment and she was found hiding in a closet.”
They are being held without bail.
