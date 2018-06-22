LACONIA — A police patrol car rear-ended another vehicle at the crosswalk near The Margate Resort, but nobody was injured, police chief Matt Canfield said.
The vehicle in front of the cruiser stopped abruptly because the driver thought a pedestrian was about to enter the crosswalk. The police officer couldn’t stop his patrol unit in time and ran into the back of the stopped car.
Significant damage was done to the grill and hood of the police car in the Tuesday accident, while the civilian vehicle had less damage. The city will pay for repairs.
Canfield said the driver of the vehicle in back is usually at fault in rear-end accidents.
There will be no penalty for the officer.
“Officers drive a lot of hours, and they wouldn’t be in any trouble unless there becomes a pattern of accidents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.