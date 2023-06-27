LACONIA — Bruce Ellsworth 48, and Justin Stone, 25, were arrested Monday during the execution of a search warrant on Union Avenue after a weekslong investigation. The pair were charged with felony common nuisance for an alleged drug-dealing operation at their 261 Union Ave. apartment.
“If you rent an apartment and have multiple people coming and going through your place and we can tie it to drug sale, drug use, that's a common nuisance,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
Ellsworth was a resident of apartment 1, where 25 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine as well as an unknown amount of suboxone were recovered around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. That’s 12,500 potentially lethal doses recovered in just one incident.
“We also charged Justin Stone, a transient from the Laconia area," who had a bench warrant from Merrimack County Superior Court, according to Canfield.
In addition to the drugs, police recovered an estimated $1,300 in cash.
“That amount of cash, as well as drug packaging equipment, this money is most likely connected to drug sales,” Canfield said. "It’s not uncommon that we recover significant amounts of cash.”
The raid was the culmination of a multi-week investigation.
“Twenty-five grams is very significant,” Canfield said. “That's an amount that will have an effect on sales of illicit drugs in the city."
Canfield said police are “doing everything possible” to reduce the amount of fentanyl in the city.
“Our officers and detectives exhaust every opportunity to aggressively pursue those that are selling or using drugs in the city,” Canfield said. “On the flip side, we have what Det. [Peter] Horan and Det. Eric Adams do to get people help to address their substance use disorders or addiction problems. I think we have a 360-degree approach to working on this problem.”
