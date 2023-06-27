LACONIA — Bruce Ellsworth 48, and Justin Stone, 25, were arrested Monday during the execution of a search warrant on Union Avenue after a weekslong investigation. The pair were charged with felony common nuisance for an alleged drug-dealing operation at their 261 Union Ave. apartment.

“If you rent an apartment and have multiple people coming and going through your place and we can tie it to drug sale, drug use, that's a common nuisance,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.