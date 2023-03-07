PLYMOUTH — A few local nonprofits will see cuts in support from the town if the 2023-24 proposed budget is approved at Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

At a recent meeting, the selectboard discussed a proposal that would cut just over $6,800 in support to a handful of local nonprofit organizations. After advocates from Pemi Youth Center objected to the town taking away $3,000 of funding it was expecting to receive, the town agreed to reinstate the funds into this year’s proposed budget, leaving $3,000 to be cut from donations to other local nonprofits. The budget committee and selectboard also recommended adding an additional $3,000 to other nonprofits it supports.

