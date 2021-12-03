PLYMOUTH — Town Administrator Kathy Lowe has announced a 2021 tax rate that is 7% higher than last year. The selectmen set that rate on Nov. 24 and, while the NH Department of Revenue Administration has certified the numbers, it has not yet posted Plymouth’s tax rate on its website.
Lowe’s figures show the new tax rate as $30.49 per $1,000 of net assessed valuation. Last year’s tax rate was $28.49 per $1,000.
The town’s net assessed valuation increased from $495,555,085 in 2020 to $496,839,511 in 2021, an increase of $1,284,426, or 0.2%.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $5,698 in taxes in 2020 might be valued at $200,400 today, and would have a tax bill of $6,110. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values can vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate increased by 66 cents, or 5.8%, from $11.40 last year to $12.08 this year.
Lowe said that residents had been told at the 2021 Town Meeting that the proposed budget would increase the tax rate by 67 cents, so “The Board used some funds from the unassigned fund balance to bring the Municipal portion of the tax rate as close to that 67 cents as possible. We able to get it to 66 cents, so we upheld what was told to the taxpayers.”
The county portion of the tax rate decreased from $1.81 last year to $1.71 this year.
The state education tax rate increased from $1.96 last year to $2 this year.
The largest change was the 10.5% increase in the local education tax rate, which was $13.32 per thousand last year and is $14.72 per thousand this year.
Lowe said the selectmen’s main consideration in setting the tax rate was to replenish the town’s emergency reserve, known as the unassigned fund balance. The balance had fallen to $72,000 three years ago and the board has been working to “carefully rebuild this fund by increasing it slowly,” Lowe reported.
“The Department of Revenue wants our fund balance to be at least 5% [of the budget] at the low end to 17% at the high,” she said.
The board had increased the reserve from $72,000 in 2019 to $369,580 in 2020, and to $600,327 this year. “We are now at 3.03%, which is quite a bit below DRA’s recommended retainage,” Lowe said.
She noted, “The school actually voted to retain funds this year instead of using it to lower their portion of the tax rate.”
The property tax rate now stands near what it was five years ago, prior to the town’s 2018 revaluation. The 2017 tax rate was $29.56 per $1,000 valuation. It dropped to $25.30 after the revaluation and has been climbing ever since. The four-year change amounts to a 20.5% increase in the tax rate.
The municipal portion, over which the selectmen have control, increased from $9.98 in 2018 to $12.06 this year, a 20.8% increase.
