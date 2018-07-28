HAVERHILL — A Plymouth man has been indicted on charges that he helped his roommate commit suicide this past May.
A Grafton County grand jury indicted Parker J. Hogan, 20, of 166 Texas Road, Apt. 1, in Plymouth, on the charge of causing or aiding suicide. In addition Hogan was indicted on two counts of falsifying physical evidence related to the suicide.
The main indictment alleges that Hogan helped Michael Buskey, 19, take his life on May 8, in Plymouth, by taking a gun which belonged to another man, instructing Buskey how to hold the firearm “to make sure (the bullet) hit the brain stem,” and provided Buskey with a stick “to assist him in reaching the trigger.” The indictment further alleges that Hogan brought a notebook and pen to the scene to be used to write down a suicide note.
The falsifying evidence indictments allege that Buskey wiped his fingerprints off the suicide weapon and also removed empty nip bottles of alcohol from the scene.
All of the charges Hogan faces are Class B felonies, which carry a potential sentence of 3½ to seven years in prison.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it represents a finding by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence for a prosecutor to proceed with a criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.