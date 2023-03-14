PLYMOUTH — Police have Herbert Link, 60, of Plymouth, as the driver they say struck four pedestrians on the evening of March 4.
Link has been charged with four counts of felony conduct after an accident. He has been released on bail and is due to appear in Grafton Superior Court on Thursday, April 13.
Link’s charges are connected to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians around 8 p.m. on March 4. A police review of surveillance footage from local businesses showed that four pedestrians, walking along Main Street near the Flying Monkey theater, stepped from the sidewalk into a parking spot in order to avoid a pile of snow. Video shows a southbound vehicle striking all four pedestrians.
The four victims were transported to Speare Memorial Hospital and have since been released.
From the video footage, police were able to determine the type of vehicle involved, then found such a vehicle parked at a nearby residence, bearing damage consistent with a collision with pedestrians.
While initial reports said the driver didn’t stop after the collision, review of the surveillance footage showed that the driver continued a short distance down the road, parked the vehicle and then walked back to the scene, where he allegedly denied involvement when asked by officers.
RSA 264:25, the state law regulating conduct after a motor vehicle accident, requires that any driver involved in an accident resulting in death, injury or property damage immediately stops and provides their name, address, driver’s license number and insurance information to the persons hurt, the owner of the damaged property or to law enforcement officers.
