PLYMOUTH — There will be a candidate question-and-answer forum with those running for seats in Plymouth on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at Plymouth Regional High School.
Interim Town Clerk Josie Girona and Jennifer Thibeault are running for the town clerk’s position.
Maryann Barnsley, Carl Evans, Zach Tirrell, and Mike Weaver are running for the three-year seat on the Plymouth Select Board. Neil McIver is running for the uncontested two-year selectman’s position.
Girona served as deputy town clerk for two years before assuming the interim position as town clerk. She graduated from Plymouth State University with a bachelor of science in Public Management.
Thibeault is vice-president of the Plymouth Elementary School PTA and serves on the CADY Parents Advisory Council as well as being a cemetery trustee, a former trustee of trust funds, a member of the Select Board, and a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church. She is involved with Special Olympics and its fundraising efforts. She has worked in the banking industry for almost 10 years.
Barnsley served on several local boards, including as chair of Voices Against Violence. She currently sits on the town’s Planning Board. She is the owner of M&M Scoops, a local ice cream shop.
Evans relocated to Plymouth after a 28-year career in health care in Ohio. He served in the United States Army, is a former trustee of the Scottish American Cultural Society of Ohio, a past officer of the Scottish Heritage Association of Northeast Ohio, a former Ohio Convener and Great Lakes Seneschal of the Clan Morrison Society of the United States, and a former trustee of the Historical Society of Geauga County, Ohio.
Tirrell graduated from Plymouth State University and worked for 10 years in information technology as director of MIS and adjunct faculty. He has managed multi-million-dollar budgets and large teams of people, and brought innovative solutions to tough problems. He currently serves as director of product for Modern Tribe, developers of WordPress applications, and manages a development team of 45 people worldwide from his Plymouth home office.
Weaver worked at Lin-Wood as an elementary teacher and a K-12 assistant principal for 34 years, retiring in 2011. He is a prior Scout Master, merit badge counselor, and Eagle Scout mentor, has served as a member of the town budget advisory committee, and has attended the 2019 N.H. Municipal Association Budget and Finance workshop.
McIver, a lifelong resident of Plymouth, graduated from Plymouth Elementary School, Plymouth High School, and Plymouth State College. He served three terms in the N.H. House of Representatives, served on the Plymouth Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Zoning Board, Budget Committee, Airport Commission, and Pemi River Land Advisory Committee, and as a cemetery trustee. He served on the Plymouth Select Board in 2013-2018.
