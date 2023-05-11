SANDWICH — Squam Lake, with clear water, rocky bottom and low occurrence of aquatic weeds, ranks among the healthiest lakes in the country. Squam Lakes Association’s testing finds that both Squam and Little Squam are well within parameters for “pristine” qualification. Lakes, however, aren’t static entities. They change and evolve, and human activities often precipitate rapid changes.

Cole Beale, conservation director for SLA, said that having such a high-quality lake has tremendous economic benefits, which can be seen in local property values and job creation. It turns out that the quality of water in Squam Lake is important to more than just those who live, work and recreate there — it is part of the Merrimack River Watershed, which supplies drinking water for more than 600,000 people downstream, in communities in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

