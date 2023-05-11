Cole Beale, center, conservation director for the Squam Lakes Association, advises Bob Landry and Cindy Duchin, volunteers who helped plant blueberry bushes and other shrubs and trees at the Sandwich town beach on May 6. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Linda Christ, left, and Liz Hausauer were among the 51 volunteers who helped to plant trees and shrubs at Sandwich Town Beach on May 6 as part of a larger, grant-funded effort to safeguard the pristine quality of Squam Lake. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A list of the plants that were planted at Sandwich Town Beach on May 6, part of a broader effort to restore natural shoreline buffers along the Merrimack Valley Watershed. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
SANDWICH — Squam Lake, with clear water, rocky bottom and low occurrence of aquatic weeds, ranks among the healthiest lakes in the country. Squam Lakes Association’s testing finds that both Squam and Little Squam are well within parameters for “pristine” qualification. Lakes, however, aren’t static entities. They change and evolve, and human activities often precipitate rapid changes.
Cole Beale, conservation director for SLA, said that having such a high-quality lake has tremendous economic benefits, which can be seen in local property values and job creation. It turns out that the quality of water in Squam Lake is important to more than just those who live, work and recreate there — it is part of the Merrimack River Watershed, which supplies drinking water for more than 600,000 people downstream, in communities in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
And that’s the reason a crowd of 51 volunteers, plus a few professionals there from the SLA, Merrimack River Watershed Council and the town of Sandwich, were at the town’s beach on Squam Lake on Saturday. The purpose of the morning event was to add 139 plants to the shoreline — and to underscore the role everyone plays when it comes to water quality.
“The work you are doing here helps a lot more people downstream,” said Tyson Morrill, restoration project manager for the Merrimack River Watershed Council. Morrill secured a grant, worth about $500,000, from the U.S. Forest Service, aimed at shoreline restoration and forestry projects which could improve the water quality sourced from the Merrimack River. The objective of the grant is to plant 9,000 trees and restore 12 miles of shoreline. In addition to the Forest Service, funding also came from the SLA, and other partners in the effort include the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, the Nashua River Watershed Association and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Morrill has planned five events in May, which will result in nearly 4,000 trees planted in central New Hampshire. Some are small, private events, but on May 20, Morrill is hosting an ambitious project in Belmont in which more than 3,000 trees will be planted along a mile of the Tioga River. More information, including how volunteers can sign up, can be found at merrimack.org/upcoming-events.
The Sandwich event served as the kickoff of the grant-funded effort. The trees and shrubs, planted along a section of the town beach that faces a boating channel, are intended to support a shoreline that has become prone to erosion.
Beale, with the SLA, said the Sandwich town beach was one of 53 areas around the Squam Lakes watershed identified in a management plan for improvement.
“In lots of these areas, there are not the natural buffers in place,” Beale said. Without the trees and shrubs that are naturally present on shorelines, stormwater can flow directly into lakes, bringing with them sediment, which will turn rocky bottoms muddy, and nutrients, which promote algal growth.
“The natural systems that are supposed to filter the water before it gets into Squam have been destroyed.”
While the grant funding the work is primarily interested in will have outcomes many miles downstream, Beale said the benefits are also experienced locally.
“The great thing about projects like this is that they cover two missions,” Beale said. “We want to be breathing clean air; fish and zooplankton need clear water to lead a healthy life.”
It might have been possible to accomplish the plantings on Saturday with a small crew of experts, but Morrill said there is a reason why so many volunteers were welcomed, and even enticed by the prospect of a barbecue lunch after the work was done.
“In the long term, it’s not just getting the trees to survive, it’s teaching people,” Morrill said, to not just take some stewardship of the beach they helped to plant, but perhaps to also look at their own property differently. “It’s teaching people, so they go home and tell their family and friends, and they can make a difference in their own community.”
