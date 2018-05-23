LACONIA — Steps away from Bartlett Beach on Lake Winnisquam, Brent Clement and Beryl Reid were making good use of their lunch hour Tuesday by walking on a smooth, public trail in a railroad corridor.
“It’s very convenient,” said Clement, 62. “It gets us off the road so we can work on our fitness without being run over.”
The blacktop trail extends 2.5 miles from the Belmont town line to the Lakeport area of Laconia, but Clement and Reid needed to get back to work at Cooper Products, so they were planning more of a jaunt than a long walk.
People like them could one day make the difference on whether the trail gets a 4-mile extension to Weirs Beach, and then another 5 miles into Meredith.
Proponents of the WOW Trail -- which stands for Winnisquam, Opechee and Winnipesaukee -- would like to extend it along all three waterways, and they say public opinion from trail users and others could help determine whether their plans come to fruition.
Allan Beetle, a restaurateur who is president of a nonprofit group backing the trail, said his goal is to win support from the city, from a tourist railroad that uses the tracks and from the state, which owns the Concord-Lincoln rail corridor.
“In the big picture of things, we think this is a project with tremendous benefit for the community,” he said. “We want to find a way for this to be a win for every interested party. We’re trying to see if there is a way forward to make everyone happy.”
Last weekend, his organization held its 15th annual banquet, a sell-out that raised more than $30,000, which will go toward maintenance and enhancement of the trail. Any extension would be dependent on grant money.
Gretchen Gandini, executive director of the WOW Trail organization, said the extension effort is now at a kind of crossroads. A proposal for a rail corridor trail along Paugus Bay from Lakeport to Weirs Beach was first made about 1980.
“This regional trail was first conceptualized when I was probably a couple years old, not evening riding a bike yet,” she said. “Sometimes I go back and forth. I’m definitely a person that sees the vision of this.
“None of us are doing this for the money. We’re doing it because we think it is a really good idea and we go to Burlington and we go to Portland. We go to all these different places to ride, but at the same time you have to think, ‘Is the climate in this community one that isn’t ready for this?’”
Gandini and Beetle say public trails that link communities attract visitors, are good for the tourist industry and make the area more attractive to young professionals the economy sorely needs.
Last fall, Laconia City Councilor Henry Lipman proposed a study looking into the economics of pulling up the tracks to expand the trail. The track goes on causeways and through tunnels, and it is more complicated and expensive to run a trail alongside railroad tracks than building it where tracks have been removed.
The state commented on the study idea. Rail service takes priority over recreational trails in such corridors, Patrick Herlihy, of the state Transportation Department, said in a letter to Mayor Ed Engler.
Engler responded in a letter to Herlihy stating that "long-term, the railroad corridor in question should be put to its highest and best use, with the overall economic vitality of the state, region and city as the measuring stick.
"I believe the proposed study would be a positive step toward that goal."
In any case, Lipman withdrew his study proposal, saying it needed to be revised, but it was never brought before the council again.
Plymouth & Lincoln Railroad has a lease with the state to run trains in the Concord-Lincoln corridor through the end of 2021 and includes a potential 10-year renewal extension. Their business depends, of course, on the tracks staying in place.
Finally, homeowners associations in the South Down Shores and Long Bay communities along the rail corridor through Paugus Bay object to the idea of a public trail skirting their neighborhood and fear it could lead to trespassing and other crime.
Last year, these homeowners filed a lawsuit against the state over the potential that the trail would be extended, but dropped the litigation after the state argued the suit was premature since no plans for the proposal had been made or approved.
