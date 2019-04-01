MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will discuss and evaluate project proposals for consideration in the state’s Ten Year Transportation Plan at its meeting on Wednesday, April 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the planning commission office at 103 Main St. Meredith. Parking is in the rear of the building, which is accessed off High Street.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation updates its Ten Year Plan every two years, working with each of the nine regional planning commissions to propose and prioritize projects for consideration. The Ten Year Plan eventually gets enacted by the New HampshireLegislature.
Proposals currently under consideration are for the years 2029 and 2030.
For more information about the New Hampshire Ten Year Plan, visit https://www.nh.gov/dot.
Anyone concerned about any aspect of transportation is welcome to attend the April 3 meeting and offer comments. For additional information about the meeting, call 603-279-5337.
