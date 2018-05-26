LACONIA — The decorum typical of city proceedings has been lacking in recent meetings of the Planning Board.
Chairman William Contardo has had sharp exchanges with people who have come before him.
He recused himself from considering a 291-unit condominium project backed by Brady Sullivan Properties after a company representative said in a lawsuit that Contardo made comments during a December meeting that were “adversarial, argumentative and obstructive.”
When the project, planned for Langley Cove off Weirs Boulevard, came before the Planning Board again on May 8, Contardo turned the meeting over to Vice Chairman Edwin Bones and did not participate, but he did not leave his seat at the board table, either.
After Planning Director Dean Trefethen walked over to him and whispered in his ear, Contardo raised his hands and said, “I’m not leaving.”
“Protocol said he should leave table,” Trefethen explained later. “I went over to remind him of that. He chose to stay.
“It’s certainly standard operating procedure for any board that I’ve ever been involved in or observed that, when a member has a declared conflict, that they will leave. That way there is no confusion or misunderstanding. I was surprised he didn’t get up and leave.”
In an interview, Contardo said he didn’t want to get up because he has a bad back and didn’t see an open seat elsewhere in the chamber.
Later at the same meeting, when changes to the city’s Master Plan were discussed, Contardo had an exchange with Tom Barker, a resident who questioned the plan’s growth goals.
Normal procedure during public comment periods allows a person to make a point without interruption, but in this case, there was a lively back-and-forth, with Barker saying at one point, “We probably shouldn’t try to talk over each other and I wasn’t finished.”
He turned his back on the podium and began to return to his seat, before returning to finish.
He said later that he appreciates the volunteer service that board members provide and doesn’t want to criticize, but there were times he felt that his voice was simply not being heard.
“It’s a democracy and you’re supposed to be listened to,” he said.
Near the end of the meeting, the Board considered an issue involving buffer areas for streams. The official minutes state that Contardo and Conservation Commission Chairman Dean Anson had a “somewhat heated and lengthy” discussion.
At one point, Contardo asked him, “Are you trying to justify your existence or your self-worth?”
At another he said, “I’m going to speak now. You stop talking. I’m going to speak.”
In that later interview, Contardo said he didn’t think the discussion got heated.
“There was a back and forth,” he said. “The commissioner, he got a little edgy. When you asked him questions, he wanted to finish what he had to say. He was in his own way avoiding answering questions.”
Anson and board member Gail Denio said in interviews that it appeared that procedural rules calling for one person to speak at a time weren’t followed.
When the board meets again next month, it is to take up a routinely scheduled item calling for selection of new officers, including chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.