ALTON — The Alton Planning Board, facing a room filled with members of the local American Legion post upset over a town request that the post submit a site plan review application, looked to thread the needle of possible compromise by focusing on additional parking as a key issue Tuesday night.
“Perhaps we can find an a la carte menu that will satisfy everyone,” said Scott Williams, the board's vice chairman.
The Claude R. Batchelder Post #72 American Legion is located on Rte. 28 in the former Edgewood Restaurant building that the post purchased in 2001.
The 150-seat hall, which has hosted gatherings for as many as 300 people, has only 38 parking spaces and cars park along the side of Rte. 28 at especially large gatherings.
The property is located in a residential commercial zone.
John Dever III, Alton's code enforcement officer, said the post is classified as a commercial function facility and must undergo site plan review with the Planning Board.
Dever said the post rents its hall for those large gatherings, which he says have increased in number in recent years. He cited the doubling of the hall’s water consumption since 2015 and said that the roadside parking raises safety concerns that should be addressed.
An audience member interrupted his presentation by asking why he wasn’t trying to stop roadside parking at Mount Major on Rte. 11, a favorite hiking location which has hundreds of cars parked by the roadside on weekends. The room erupted with applause.
Dever, who is a Navy veteran with 20 years of service, said there is a lot of misunderstanding about what is being proposed.
“I want to see the post succeed and be able to host these gatherings and outdoors concerts,” he said.
The post will need to apply to the zoning board of adjustment to continue its current use as a commercial function facility, something allowed only by special exception under the town’s zoning ordinance, Dever said.
But Marty Chabot, commander of Post 72, maintains that the use of the property is grandfathered and he challenged Dever's interpretation.
He said the site plan would be too costly for the 260-member organization, whose main purpose is community charitable activities.
Attorney Charles Douglas III of Concord, a former state Supreme Court justice, was at Tuesday night’s meeting to support the veterans group.
Douglas said he volunteered his service to the Alton Legion and recently sent a letter to the Planning Board supporting the post’s contention that the use is grandfathered.
He wrote that state law says that a zoning ordinance should not apply to existing structures or to the existing use of a property, unless such purpose or use is substantially different than used for before the ordinance was amended.
“Accordingly, I would ask that this matter be terminated with no further action by the town. This would be in the broader interest of the town because Post 72 is part of the fabric of Alton and its large veterans population,” Douglas wrote.
Planning Board member Thomas Hoopes said he was concerned that dropping the matter would not be fair to other businesses in the community that act in accordance with the zoning ordinance.
He asked that the board not take any action until it receives and opinion from James Sessler, the town's attorney, on the issues Douglas raised in his letter.
Other members agreed and Planning Board Chairman Roger Sample said the board would take up the issue again when it meets on July 17.
Board members urged the Legion to talk with a neighboring property owner who has allowed the use of his property for parking in the past to see if something can be worked out.
The Legion was also asked to talk with the state Department of Environmental Services about using a portion of the property where work was recently completed for parking. The site could hold up to 58 cars.
