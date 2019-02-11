ALTON — A pilot and two passengers flying in a single-engine plane where unharmed when the aircraft made a hard landing on the ice runway on Alton Bay Sunday.
Alton Fire Chief Jim Beaudoin said the mishap happened Sunday shortly after 11:30 a.m. on the 2,500-foot airstrip.
He said none of the three occupants of the single-engine, four-seater Piper Arrow aircraft was injured and there was no fuel spill. He said the plane skidded off the runway and struck a snowbank.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, damage to the aircraft was limited to a collapsed nose gear, and damage to the propeller when it hit the ice.
A recorded message for the Alton Seaplane Base said the runway was closed sometime Sunday due to cracks on the runway surface. The cracks occurred on the runway’s new surface that formed when last week’s rains later froze, the message said.
