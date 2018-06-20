LACONIA — City councilors suggested Monday cutting $300,000 from the Fire Department’s proposed budget without laying off any employees.
Fire Chief Ken Erickson and firefighter union president Jason Griffin said Tuesday they were disappointed with the proposal and that it would hamper the department’s performance.
Erickson said response times could become more lengthy. Griffin said the proposal shows a lack of understanding.
“Deep cuts like that are a personal attack on the fire department as a whole, in my opinion, and a lack of consideration to the citizens who need the services,” Griffin said.
Up to $100,000 of the savings would go to hiring a new school resource police officer for the middle school. The rest would be set aside for helping fulfill a multi-year teacher contract containing significant pay raises.
Currently, there are nine firefighters on duty at all times. Whenever a firefighter is absent, another one is called in at a rate of time and a-half.
Under the proposal, no firefighter would be called in on a day off unless overall staffing dropped below seven on a shift. If there were only seven firefighters available on a given shift, the shift would operate with seven.
Councilor Bob Hamel made the proposal and Councilor Bruce Cheney said there was wisdom in it.
“I think several of us have looked at the budget long and hard and feel the time has come to make some of these changes, so I support it,” Cheney said. “I also like the idea of being able to help with the schools, particularly help the police department with that resource officer.”
Earlier this year, Cheney suggested seeking proposals from private companies for running the ambulance service now operated by the fire department. A strong proposal emerged from Brewster Ambulance Service, but the company backed out after firefighters and their supporters registered strong opposition.
Cheney has expressed disappointment that there was such strong sentiment against the proposal by members of the public before it was even released publicly. City Manager Scott Myers kept the document private for six weeks.
In Monday’s meeting, Councilors Mark Haynes and Henry Lipman supported moving the cost-cutting proposal forward for discussion at the July 9 meeting. Councilors Andrew Hosmer and David Bownes were not present Monday night.
Fire officials are to participate in that meeting and discuss how the department would be affected by the reduction.
The department maintains a six-person firefighting staff at its central station and three people in its station at The Weirs.
Lipman said he is not interested in any discussion of closing The Weirs station as part of the cost-saving effort.
Mayor Ed Engler said the fire department primary budget contains $255,000 in overtime categories, the emergency medical services budget contains $119,000 in overtime categories for firefighters and the Motorcycle Week budget has $17,700 in overtime for the fire department.
That adds up to $391,700. Also, the city pays a 32 percent state retirement charge on that money, or an additional $125,344.
The fire department has 36 firefighters and four command staff members.
Chief Erickson said the city has an aging housing stock, a relatively old population, an influx of people during tourist season and significant problems with drugs and poverty.
These issues, taken together, require a strong fire department, with a minimum of nine firefighters on duty, he said. It’s not unusual for there to be multiple simultaneous calls.
“Overtime is a big deal and always has been,” Erickson said. “This City Council always has had an issue with it. They don't like it. It goes against their grain, their business beliefs, their politics.
“So I got to look at this, how am I going to cut $300,000 and keep this place open. It's not going to be simple.”
The department’s overall budget for the next fiscal year, as proposed by the city manager, was $5.6 million.
Erickson said the department will be hampered if it can’t bring in replacement firefighters unless staffing falls below seven a shift.
“The simple analogy is a baseball team,” he said. “You have nine players on the field.
“They want me to run a baseball team with seven players. You eliminate the left- and right-fielder. You tell the center fielder, ‘Do your best to cover left and right.’ Then he runs into the wall and injures himself.”
