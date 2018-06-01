LACONIA — A Superior Court judge has given Jeffrey Clay 10 days to amend his complaint regarding a libel suit he filed against former Alton School Board Chairman Stephen Miller and the board as a whole.
Clay is seeking $10,000 in damages over statements Miller made in a letter to the editor published in February 2017.
In his ruling Wednesday, Justice James D. O’Neill III wrote, “The plaintiff’s Small Claims complaint does not sufficiently state a claim for defamation against the School Defendants.”
Clay originally filed his case in Circuit Court-Small Claims Division. The case was transferred to Belknap Superior Court at the request of the School Board.
The School Board was seeking to be removed as a defendant in the case because Miller explicitly stated in the letter that he was speaking for himself and not the whole board.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Clay said he would amend his complaint to “include more specific things about the board” and why he believes it is rightfully liable as a party to the suit. He said that the Alton School Board has a policy that its chairman is the board’s official spokesman. Clay added that the claim made by Miller -- that Clay had recorded a private conversation that took place in a nonpublic session, which Clay denies — was related to an event in which Miller was acting as the School Board chairman.
“What he learned (about Clay’s alleged activity) was through his position as chairman,” Clay said.
