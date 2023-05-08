Brian Polson

Brian Polson of Standard Power makes a presentation to the Tilton Selectboard on April 20. (Video screenshot)

TILTON — Pitching his company’s ability to provide lower electric rates for local residents and incorporate renewable energy if desired, Ryan Polson of Nashua-based Standard Power of America asked the selectboard to consider appointing a committee to prepare a plan ahead of next year’s town meeting.

Under community power programs, made possible by recent state legislation, municipalities can arrange for a company to negotiate electric purchase agreements for its residents, using the buying power of other participating communities to achieve lower rates than the default rate set by regulated utilities, such as Eversource.

