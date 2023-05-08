TILTON — Pitching his company’s ability to provide lower electric rates for local residents and incorporate renewable energy if desired, Ryan Polson of Nashua-based Standard Power of America asked the selectboard to consider appointing a committee to prepare a plan ahead of next year’s town meeting.
Under community power programs, made possible by recent state legislation, municipalities can arrange for a company to negotiate electric purchase agreements for its residents, using the buying power of other participating communities to achieve lower rates than the default rate set by regulated utilities, such as Eversource.
“They buy their power two times a year, at the end of December and at the end of June, which happen to be historically the two worst times of the year to buy power,” Polson said of the big utilities. “Whatever the cost is the day they buy, that is the rate the ratepayers endure for six-month chunks.”
Standard Power can decide to buy at a time when rates are lower, Polson said.
Nashua already has launched a community power program, and 10 other municipalities are planning to enroll customers this month.
Standard Power has signed contracts with Keene, Swanzey, Wilton and Marlborough, with programs starting in June. The cheapest rate option is 11.1 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to Eversource’s current rate of 20 cents. Keene has a goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030, and renewable energy comes at a higher price.
“So if people care about having more local-produced power or more local greenness ... you have to purchase a certain amount of renewable energy credits,” Polson explained.
Municipalities and individual residents already have the option of choosing a power company other than the large state-regulated utilities such as Eversource. Community power programs can provide better rates because of the combined buying power, Polson said, adding that his company can handle the complicated bidding process.
If the town should decide to proceed with Standard Power, the company would work with a town-appointed committee to develop a plan, listing goals for cheapest power, cheap power that includes green energy, a desired percentage of green energy, or total green, as Keene did.
The plan would have to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission before it could go before voters at town meeting. Then, if approved, Standard Power would ask Eversource for all eligible electric meter data for a baseline before going to electric suppliers for bids.
Once bids are received, the company would bring them to the committee to prepare a recommendation for the selectboard to consider.
Whatever company wins the bid, Eversource would still deliver that electricity through its transmission lines.
Nashua has encountered resistance from Eversource in obtaining the necessary metering data, with Eversource citing problems with its billing system as a reason for the delay.
A potential obstacle in gaining voter approval for the program is the requirement that residents opt out if they did not want to participate.
The choice of entering into a community power program existed prior to 2019, but people had to choose to participate. The program’s success depends on high community participation.
“You have to get so many people to decide to do this, so it didn’t really work,” Polson said. “So the law was changed to opt-out.”
Now, any resident of the community who is not already in a third-party electric supply contract would automatically be enrolled in the program unless they decide to opt out. Polson said he does not see this as an obstacle, because anyone can opt out at any time, and they also can change from one rate option to another without penalties or fees.
“So while an opt-in program never worked, in an opt-out program, you’re likely going to shift the percentage of participation from probably 15% to 20% to 80% to 90%,” he said.
Electric options
Gov. Chris Sununu signed community power legislation into law in 2019, but both the Public Utilities Commission and the suppliers of electricity were not ready to put the law into practice, according to Polson. Community power advocates went back to the legislature, and an updated bill was signed into law in 2021. By October 2022, the PUC had finalized the rules to allow the programs to get underway.
This session, Senate Bill 54 takes a different approach to controlling electric rates by allowing electric distribution utilities to sign multi-year agreements for the purchase of electricity. Sens. Kevin Avard (R-Nashua) and David Watters (D-Dover), co-sponsors of the bill, say the development of reliable sources of low-cost electricity is critical to stabilize the market volatility that is harming state residents and businesses, who pay among the highest electric rates in the country.
The bill, “to allow the electric distribution utilities to issue requests for proposals to provide more diverse and long-term options for providing energy service to customers,” would allow 20-year electric purchase agreements instead of the six-month contracts they currently have. They would have until June 30, 2025, to seek the agreements “alone or in conjunction with another New Hampshire utility or utilities, or with out-of-state utilities subject to consultation with the Department of Energy and the Office of the Consumer Advocate with the resulting contracts approved by the Public Utilities Commission.”
The governor and council would have to approve any agreement exceeding $10,000.
The electric distribution utility would be allowed to sell the purchased energy into the wholesale market.
The bill applies to investor-owned distribution utilities, but allows any rural electric cooperative on file with the state to participate as well. However, it “shall not be required to develop or issue requests for proposals or seek authorization for multi-year purchased power agreements.”
Apart from municipalities and utilities, any resident can go to a third-party residential supplier to get better electric rates. Polson cautioned, however, “I’m sure you get those things in the mail saying, ‘Hey, here’s a great rate. Sign up for this great rate for five months,’ and then people do it and then they may forget it and then the rate goes up.”
Having the town offer the “great rates” means that the customer knows “it isn’t a random company,” Polson said.
“It gives the residents more choice,” he said, “because it’s likely they’re not shopping multiple suppliers at once, whereas through community power, we’re vetting and having multiple suppliers price and bid for the program.”
The selectboard did not make an immediate decision on whether to pursue the Standard Power proposal.
