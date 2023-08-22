Beans & Greens owner Chris Collias, his partner Lindy Consentino and their dog Beans in front of the farmstand's mobile pizza oven wagon. The wagon will be one of several food trucks at Gunstock Mountain Resort's festival this weekend. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort will put a cherry on top of summer when it hosts a food truck festival Saturday. The ticketed event, complete with at least a dozen food trucks, a beer garden and live music from jam band Slack Tide, invites attendees to revel in the final days of summer.
“We’re really hoping for this to be a family-fun event,” said Bonnie MacPherson, director of marketing at Gunstock.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, guests can pit stop at a smorgasbord of local and regional food trucks, which MacPherson noted have been selected to avoid redundancies between them. In addition to enjoying the mountain’s existing summer playgrounds, including its zipline, adventure park and mountain coaster, attendees can enjoy programming that will raise money for local charities.
Participating food trucks include Crescent City Kitchen, Tin Can Co., Kim's Gluten Free Kitchen, Hot Mess Poutine, Pink House, Clyde's Cupcakes, Beans & Greens, Great Circle Catering, and B's Grumman Grub.
A local bovine will lead folks in cowpie bingo, a foam party will cover participants in bubble bath merriment and famous local faces — potentially including General Manager Tom Day, local high school sport coaches, firefighters and police officers, and members of the Gunstock Area Commission — will be sitting ducks in a dunk tank.
Piggybacking on Gilford’s Old Home Day celebration, the event bookends a summer full of sizable construction at the mountain — which is also its first in nearly 20 years without the SoulFest music festival. The management team has previously said the mountain would plan to generate more in-house summer programming as well as host more local events after the festival’s departure.
The festival, MacPherson said, is a first step toward building up a summer schedule. She said they hope it will become an annual tradition.
“We certainly have a great venue here and would like to utilize it more,” she said.
Construction this summer has included paving and updates to the main parking lot, a major renovation to the Stockade Lodge, and infrastructure improvements to the summit’s Panorama Pub.
Adults can save by purchasing tickets for the festival in advance, and there is free admission for kids under 10. Activities and food are priced separately. For all the details, visit estore.gunstock.com/food-truck-festival.
