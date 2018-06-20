LACONIA — City workers have dug a drainage ditch along the side of narrow Paugus Park Road and neighbors are concerned that cars, trucks or even small children could fall in.
In recent days, a truck backing out of a driveway went too far and fell into the ditch, said Tim James, who lives along the road and has been acting as neighborhood spokesman.
In some places, people have bridged the ditch with planks so they can walk their dogs in the state-owned railroad right-of-way that borders the road. A tourist train uses the tracks in the summer.
Paugus Park Road is 19 feet wide and runs between the tracks and 1940s-era homes along Paugus Bay. The road, which outlets to Van Buren Road, is so narrow that trucks and emergency vehicles have a hard time getting around parked cars.
“When the trash truck comes down here there’s no place for them to turn around so when they get to the end of the street, they back up the whole way. You should see it, they are almost falling into the ditch every single time,” James said.
“As a guy who has done a few projects with the city, in a million years the city would never approve a private developer doing a ditch like this; I mean, you’ve got to be kidding me.”
Neighbors hired an engineer, who produced renderings showing the potential for a widened road with parallel parking. A small picket fence would separate the road from the shoulder. Pipes in a covered ditch would carry the water away from a swale.
The City Council has told Public Works Director Wes Anderson to work with residents to see if there is a way to address their concerns.
For his part, Anderson said that in order to protect roads and homes from storm runoff, a ditch has to be dug at a sufficient depth and carry a sufficient slope.
“That ditch is actually shallower than some other ones in the city,” he said. “It’s not that bad.”
Anderson said it's a complicated issue because there are multiple parties involved, including the state departments of Transportation and Environmental Services, the city and the neighbors.
Neighbors say drainage problems began in the area about seven years ago, with construction of the Nature’s View development uphill from Paugus Park Road.
For decades, residents of many of the homes on Paugus Park Road, some of which don’t have garages, were in the habit of parking along the railroad right of way that parallels the road. Once last summer, a vehicle parked there even temporarily blocked a train.
One of the neighbors built a shed on the state land. There were also planter boxes there.
Last summer, the state Transportation Department told residents they could no longer park in the state’s right of way.
In addition to preventing flooding, the city’s ditch also served to keep people from parking in the restricted area.
With the ditch now blocking off-road parking, one neighbor recently dug up a grassy lawn and replaced it with blacktop.
James said the lack of communication from the city only compounded the issue.
“Talking to all the neighbors, where we feel slighted is the city should have come down and said, ‘Let’s talk about this ditch that is going in there. OK, we have to do this drainage, what is the best solution. Even if you guys have to underwrite some of it, what is the best way that could work for everybody.’
“Instead, they just came in and dug this monstrosity of a ditch that’s like 18 inches off the road and in some parts it’s like 4-feet deep, 4-feet wide, it’s just awful. It’s so close to the road, it’s mind-boggling."
The ditch hasn’t been extended yet to the south end of Paugus Park Road, where the pavement dead ends at a two-story home owned by Larry Rosenfield.
Water coming off the road undermined his foundation and forced him last year to replace the old one-story house on the property.
Rosenfield said the city may seek an easement across his land to channel the water off the road.
He called the water problem a “massive mess,” but said he’s even more concerned with safety issues involving the ditch.
“On a summer day, when you have all your kids and your grandkids here, I’m so concerned that someone is going to fall into the ditch,” he said. “Someone is going to get hurt. We don’t want to see that happen.”
