LACONIA — Rick Notkin was moving a hunk of pastrami back and forth across the spinning blade of a deli slicer at Temple B’nai Israel on Friday,, cutting some of the huge amounts of meat that will be sold in the 21st Annual Jewish Food Festival.
Slices of rye from 50 loaves will sandwich the pastrami, corned beef, brisket and beef tongue that are festival staples.
The event is a major undertaking for the 70-family congregation, which has set up a large tent for people to dine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday outside the temple at 210 Court St.
Stu Needleman, chairman of the organizing committee, said the festival has evolved. Pre-orders, once taken by phone, are now handled online. Menus have been streamlined to improve efficiency.
The crowd will be big.
“It’s hard for us to predict how many people will be coming, but historically you get a sense,” said “Once a year for three hours we run a 250-seat restaurant under a tent.
“We’ll serve 500 to 700 people and go through 1,000 blintzes, 1,200 knishes, 400 pounds of meat.”
A typical lunch might include beef brisket with pickle and coleslaw on rye, perhaps with some herring or chopped chicken liver on the side. Dozens of varieties of cakes, cookies and other homemade desserts will be eaten.
Available for takeout, frozen and ready to heat at home are matzo ball soup, potato latkes, noodle kugel, stuffed cabbage, rugelach and strudel.
The festival raises money that will help fund temple operations.
A separate committee at the temple stages a concert series to raise money for charitable organizations, including the veterans’ support group, Camp Resilience.
Needleman said the meat and baked goods sold at the festival appeal to many who have sampled this fare in large cities elsewhere, but have a hard time finding it locally.
The meat and the pickles come from Evan’s Deli in Marblehead, Massachusetts.
“You can’t get these pickles just anywhere,” Needleman said, pointing to a large, sealed bucket. “They are half sour, big, dark, green and firm. As soon as we open this up, the room will fill with the smell of garlic.”
