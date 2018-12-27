LACONIA — The death of longtime City Councilor Armand Bolduc, an election that left the Belknap County legislative delegation still firmly controlled by Republicans and problems at Opechee Park were all among the top local stories of 2018.
Bolduc, who served on the City Council for 34 years, presided over a farm including a herd of bison and had a passion for making Christmas special for young people, died in his home at 10:30 p.m. on April 1, Easter Sunday. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939.
Bolduc, who hadn’t seen a doctor since having a knee problem in 1969, checked into a hospital in mid-February with severe abdominal pains and was diagnosed with advanced cancer.
As mayor pro tem, Bolduc presided over City Council meetings for four months while Mayor Ed Engler received treatment in California for colon cancer. Engler returned in January.
Bolduc, one of 14 children born on a historic dairy farm in Gilford, was known for having a farmer’s work ethic.
His son, Donald Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, said his father was a serious man who had a soft side for family and a sense of humor. He recalled that his father enjoyed nibbling on popcorn at the end of the day, watching “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” and chuckling that the show’s host, Marlin Perkins, did most of the talking, while sidekick Jim Fowler did most of the capturing and controlling of wild animals.
General Election
On Nov. 6, the Democratic Party was able to flip both chambers of the New Hampshire Legislature, but voters left Republicans firmly in control of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation.
Of the 18 member delegation, there are only two Democrats, Reps. Charlie St. Clair and David Huot. Democratic Rep. Phil Spagnuolo failed to win re-election.
For a time, it seemed that Gail Ober, a Democrat, would join the delegation. She appeared to defeat Republican Richard Beaudoin by a dozen votes, but a recount and a ruling by the Ballot Law Commission determined that she had lost by a single vote.
The delegation selected Rep. Michael Sylvia, who is involved in a court battle with the town of Belmont, as its new chairman by a 9-7 vote. The other candidate who was nominated was Rep. Peter Spanos.
Sylvia, who is under court order not to reside in a converted garage and recreational vehicle in Belmont, is asking the court to dismiss the case because he has moved to a new residence in town.
The town has asked the Belknap Superior Court not to dismiss the case without first issuing a court order prohibiting Sylvia from re-occupying his property at 216 Farrarville Road until he obtains the necessary town building and occupancy permits. The town is also asking the court to order Sylvia to pay penalties for noncompliance, which so far exceed $125,000.
Sylvia said his goal as chairman will be to make sure the county budget is considered in an expeditious fashion. The three-member Belknap County Commission proposes and administers the budget, while the legislative delegation has the final approval on how much to spend for county operations.
He said he sees room for cuts in the $31 million budget the commission has proposed for the 2019 calendar year. Under that spending plan, the amount of money to be raised by taxes would grow by 5 percent.
Opechee Park
Trying to cut down on the duck, goose and gull population at Opechee Park, city Parks and Recreation workers deployed Sam the Eagle.
Sam, who even had a fish in his talons, was actually a kite tied to a pole.
Birds have been polluting the water at the park’s cove. The water consistently tests high for bacteria and was closed to swimming all summer.
Elsewhere in Opechee Park there was a different problem — a huge wooden sculpture called, “Giant Indian-The Defiant One,” has deteriorated so much that it is in danger of falling over.
Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunleavy said initially it would have to be taken down before winter for safety reasons and stored until a plan could be formulated for its future. It wasn’t even certain that it could be removed.
That plan changed when Peter Brunette, chairman of the city Planning Board, said he would spearhead an effort to restore the 36-foot, 12-ton red oak piece, that depicts the face and headdress of a Native American man.
It’s being destroyed from inside by rot and insect damage. A big wooden pole has been affixed to its backside so that it doesn’t keel over under its own weight.
The sculpture was created 32 years ago by Peter Wolf Toth.
Toth, now 70, has volunteered to supervise repairs, which could include hollowing out the back, installing more interior supports and replacing rotten material with wood-colored fiberglass.
He has done similar sculptures in every state as part of his “Whispering Giants” series, and has had to make such repairs elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.